Best 55-inch TVs Buying Guide: Welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s guide to the best 55-inch 4K TVs you can buy in 2021. Whether you want to step up your home theater experience or simply boost your binge-watching, a 55-inch TV could be just the job. That's because, for many, 55 inches hits the sweet spot between size and price. Ready to pick your next TV? We've cut down our extensive list of the best TVs to bring you a tight edit of the very best 55-inch TVs we've tested.

