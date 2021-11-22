ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Steelers' Cam Heyward: 'Nothing Malicious' Behind Punch on Chargers' Justin Herbert

By Bleacher Report
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward says there was "nothing malicious" behind him seemingly punching Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert on Sunday. "I...

www.chatsports.com

Larry Brown Sports

NFL defends decision not to eject Cam Heyward for punch

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward appeared to get away with punching Justin Herbert on Sunday night, and the officiating crew has faced some criticism for letting it slide. Apparently they did not feel the act was malicious enough, but the Los Angeles Chargers strongly disagree. With L.A. leading 27-20...
NFL
audacy.com

Steelers' Cam Heyward speaks out against John Henry buying the Penguins

One Pittsburgh sports star isn’t thrilled about John Henry buying the Penguins. On Thursday, Steelers lineman Cam Heyward told reporters he’s uneasy with Henry inserting himself into the Pittsburgh sports scene. “I was kind of shocked,” Heyward said, per ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. “I was like, man, I want a Pittsburgh-based...
NFL
steelersnow.com

Warren Sapp Takes Shots at Steelers DE Cam Heyward

It is unclear what Warren Sapp’s problem with Cam Heyward is, but the Hall of Famer used an innocuous Sunday Night Football promo as an opportunity to take a shot at the Steelers defensive end. Late Sunday night, Sapp tweeted a picture of NBC’s Steelers-Chargers promo with a strangely disrespectful...
NFL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Led by Eric Kendricks, Vikings defense stifles Justin Herbert and Chargers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Eric Kendricks makes himself at home in the Chargers' arenas, and Sunday's 27-20 win in the spacious SoFi Stadium was no different as the Vikings linebacker spearheaded the shutdown of a potent Chargers offense. The Vikings' shorthanded defense – down five Week 1 starters – grounded Chargers...
NFL
boltbeat.com

Chargers: Quarterback grades as Kirk Cousins outduels Justin Herbert

Justin Herbert: C- Justin Herbert almost received a D game grade for his performance against the Minnesota Vikings and it definitely would have been the first D that Herbert got on a report card in his life. While that might seem unfair, Herbert was not great in this game. Herbert...
NFL
GV Wire

When Will Chargers Take Training Wheels off QB Justin Herbert?

Justin Herbert, the gifted second-year quarterback of the Los Angeles Chargers, has all the tools to become a difference-maker for years to come. However, the Chargers have lost three of their last four games — beating only Philadelphia — and no longer look like the same offense that put up 47 points against Cleveland in a come-from-behind victory.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Cam Heyward Explains How Steelers Can Improve Their Tackling

Blocking and tackling. That’s fundamental football. Pittsburgh certainly didn’t do enough of the latter in Sunday’s tie against the Detroit Lions. Thursday, Cam Heyward explained how to clean it up, speaking with reporters before practice. “Not dropping our heads, running through tackles, taking better angles, run to the ball,” he...
NFL
nbcsportsgrouppressbox.com

JUSTIN HERBERT & LOS ANGELES CHARGERS HOST PITTSBURGH STEELERS IN AFC CLASH ON SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL ON NBC, PEACOCK AND UNIVERSO

Football Night in America Begins at 7 p.m. ET; Followed by 8:20 p.m. ET SNF Kickoff. “Sunday Night 7” Free-to-Play Game Features Weekly $100,000 Jackpot. STAMFORD, Conn. – Nov. 17, 2021 – 2020 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers host this season’s NFL rookie rushing leader Najee Harris and the Pittsburgh Steelers in a matchup of teams making an AFC playoff push on this week’s edition of NBC’s Sunday Night Football. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET with Football Night in America, followed by kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on NBC, Peacock and Universo. SoFi Stadium will host Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13, 2022 on NBC, Peacock and Telemundo.
NFL
firstsportz.com

Justin Herbert Just Penned History With These Incredible Figures Against The Pittsburgh Steelers

Justin Herbert just pulled off the unthinkable against the Pittsburgh Steelers in what emerged as a thrilling victory for the Chargers. Rather what he did can mostly be pulled off in a Madden clash, pile up numbers so wild that they can only be imagined. Herbert conjured the greatest showdown of his career as he completed 30 of 41 passes for a screaming 382 yards and with three sensational touchdowns.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Film Room: Justin Herbert’s Mobility Burns Steelers’ Depleted Defense

Mobility seems to be at the tip of Mike Tomlin’s tongue throughout the season, nothing the uptick in league-wide QB mobility and all the benefits it brings. More aggression 4th down, the designed run game options, and another answer when a defense has taken away all passing options. Pittsburgh felt the brunt of the latter Sunday night from Los Angeles Chargers’ QB Justin Herbert, who ran for 90 yards, tied for the 4th most rushing yards by a QB against the Steelers since 1950.
NFL
prosportsoutlook.com

Future Outlook: Justin Herbert Can Become the Greatest Chargers QB Ever

For a notoriously snakebitten franchise like the Los Angeles Chargers, it appears that they have found the franchise QB they need to lead them back to prominence. In just his second season, Justin Herbert has shown that he can do exactly that, putting up elite numbers in the Chargers’ 41-37 win over the Steelers on SNF. Adversity hit LAC when PIT mounted a massive comeback, but Herbert’s poise and resolve could be a sign of good things to come, as it could make him the franchise’s greatest QB.
NFL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Analysis: Justin Herbert's brilliance sinks Steelers' stunning comeback bid

INGLEWOOD, Ca. – What started as a disaster that almost became a monumental comeback morphed right back to where it began for the Steelers. And after any number of game-changing plays by a Steelers defense that had been ripped and riddled by quarterback Justin Herbert, it was a breakdown in coverage that ended what was a spectacular fourth-quarter rally.
NFL
defector.com

Please, Please Don’t Punch Sweet Justin Herbert

Last night’s SNF was great television—a high-scoring affair very nearly resulting in a complete Chargering. But there was one moment that we must review now in the light of day. Here’s Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward, all 295 pounds of him, chasing down Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert on a 42-yard...
NFL
Mile High Report

Can the Broncos slow down Justin Herbert and the Chargers?

While the 5-5 Broncos were resting and recuperating during their bye week, the heavyweights in the AFC spent their weekend expanding on their lead in the playoff chase. With seven games to go that include five matchups against the AFC West Denver still has control over their own destiny, but there’s no longer room for miscues. Up first is the Los Angeles Chargers, who found a way to survive a valiant comeback attempt from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL
steelersnow.com

Cam Heyward ‘Sorry’ for Late Hit on Justin Herbert, Could Face Fine

After chasing down Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss, Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward drew a personal foul call after he appeared to punch the second-year passer in the torso. While Heyward could have a fine coming his way for the incident,...
NFL
Denver Post

Broncos scouting report: How Denver matches up against Chargers and predictions

Chargers (6-4) at Broncos (5-5) When: 2:05 p.m. MT, Sunday. Weather: Sunny with a high of 67 degrees. Broncos-Chargers series: Broncos are 68-53-1 in 122 regular-season games dating back to 1960; the Chargers won 19-16 in the last meeting, on Dec. 27, 2020, at SoFi Stadium. Key matchup. QB Teddy...
NFL

