Family Relationships

Most Parents Say Their Kids Aren't Thankful Enough: Poll

US News and World Report
 6 days ago

MONDAY, Nov. 22, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- As American families sit down to celebrate Thanksgiving, a majority of parents say they want to raise grateful kids but they don't think they're succeeding. Four out of five respondents to a new nationwide poll said children aren't as thankful as they...

www.usnews.com

