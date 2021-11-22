ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garrick McGee Taking Over as Florida Gators Interim Offensive Play-Caller

By Zach Goodall
 5 days ago
Florida Gators quarterbacks coach Garrick McGee will handle offensive play-calling duties against the Florida State Seminoles this Saturday in the wake of head coach Dan Mullen's firing, interim head coach Greg Knox shared in a Monday afternoon press conference.

Mullen previously served as the Gators' offensive coordinator in addition to his head coaching duties.

McGee, 48, was promoted to quarterbacks coach at UF a year after he joined the program as an analyst, filling in for former QB coach and 2020 offensive coordinator Brian Johnson, who took a job with the Philadelphia Eagles as quarterbacks coach this past January.

While the results haven't been as glorious at the quarterback position under McGee as they were with 2020 Heisman finalist Kyle Trask under Johnson, the talent in the room of passers has continued to develop and show plenty of potential.

Fourth-year Gator Emory Jones filled in for Trask as the team's starter, and although he has been inconsistent, his 550 total yards against Samford set a single-game school record. Jones, who has thrown for 2,400 yards, 18 touchdowns and ten interceptions, also leads Florida in rushing yards with 673 on the year.

Backup and redshirt freshman Anthony Richardson has shined in moments as well. Possessing a cannon of an arm and intriguing speed and physicality as a rusher, Richardson has accumulated 474 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions on 57 passing attempts and has added 374 yards and three touchdowns on the ground in six appearances.

McGee has previously called plays as an offensive coordinator at Northwestern (2006-07), Arkansas (2010-11), Louisville (2014-15) and Illinois (2016-17). He joins Knox, Christian Robinson (interim defensive coordinator) and Michael Sollenne (interim offensive line coach) as assistants to receive a midseason promotion due to dismissals from the Gators' staff this year.

