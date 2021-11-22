ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Juventus: Ziyech Handed Start as Werner Returns From Injury

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 5 days ago

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side host Juventus at Stamford Bride in Group H of the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The Blues sit second in the group, three points behind Juventus but only need a point to secure their place in the round of 16.

There are set to be some changes made to Tuchel's starting XI to face the Serie A side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BpFMm_0d45cFP800
IMAGO / Action Plus

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Kante, Loftus-Cheek, Chilwell; Mount, Werner, Ziyech

Edouard Mendy is most likely to start, keeping his place as the number one in Chelsea's net in their must win game.

Captain Cesar Azpilicueta could return in a back three after sitting out the Blues' 3-0 victory over Leicester City, alongisde experienced Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger.

Jorginho is available for selection but after suffering cramp and a hamstring issue against Leicester, he could be rested ahead of Manchester United's visit to Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gPv1O_0d45cFP800
IMAGO / News Images

Kante is likely to keep his place as Reece James and Ben Chilwell operate out wide.

The front three causes the most debate as Kai Havertz missed Chelsea training whilst Tuchel declared that Hakim Ziyech 'deserved to start' against Leicester.

The Moroccan had an impressive substitute appearance along with Christian Pulisic, who scored off a Ziyech assist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rq4LF_0d45cFP800
IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Timo Werner is also available, and with Havertz looking to miss the squad and Romelu Lukaku not fit to start, the German is likely to lead the line.

Mason Mount will likely maintain his place in the crucial game whilst any of Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech or Pulisic could make up the attack.

