The best gifts for your friends who are obsessed with TikTok

TikTok: sometimes it can be a dark, spiraling wormhole. But at least it’s a dark, spiraling wormhole with cool products. It also has the ability to blow up trends and products like no other platform we've seen before.

Here's some of the coolest and cutest things we've seen on the popular video-sharing app.

Shop Dous Chocolate Milk Tote

Tote bags have become the symbol of the aesthetic, effortlessly cool girl. Now, you can be one too—and with this tote’s inner pocket, it’ll take a little less time for your bag to become a sea of garbage. It’s no strawberry cow, but chocolate’s just as good. Suggested retail price: $24

Ninja Air Fryer

The air fryer has become one of the pandemic’s most beloved kitchen tools, and now with the influx of air fryer recipes on TikTok, there’s even less of an excuse to have one. Whether you’re using the gadget to cook salmon or bake cupcakes, the Ninja Air Fryer is vetted to meet all of your cooking needs. And it’s small enough to keep in your college dorm room for the days you don’t feel like eating dining hall food. SRP: $120

Logitech Keyboard

Courtesy of Logitech

Let’s admit it: it’s not uncommon to use TikTok as an escape from our real-world responsibilities, like doing your homework or studying for a big midterm. Luckily, there’s a whole community online in study mode, and a host of cute pastel products to make being productive a little bit easier. Logitech understood the assignment by launching their POP Keys and Mouse, which will make for an adorable addition to any work or study setup. SRP: $100

A 'No Bones Day' T-Shirt

Courtesy of Noodle Official

If you haven’t heard of Noodle, the 13-year-old pug who declares whether the day will be a “bones” or “no bones day,” (and in turn, predicts what kind of day viewers will be having) then you’re absolutely missing out. Noodle’s explosion of popularity and appearances on shows like Good Morning America have already made him a national icon, and now he has his own merch. Slap on an official “No Bones Day” shirt on those days when Noodle says it’s okay to take a break. SRP: $25

Revlon’s Salon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer

Curtain bangs are still the haircut of the season, but they can be hard to manage after that first day of salon styling. The Revlon Salon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer is both a hair dryer and styling tool, designed to make hair look extra voluminous without the use of a flat iron. A significant price drop from the other cult-favorite Dyson Airwrap, this $60 hot air brush will still give you the 90’s blowout of your dreams. SRP: $60

Nécessaire’s The Body Ritual

Courtesy of Necessaire

Everyone seems to have the perfect morning routine on TikTok: make an espresso, work out, and hop in the shower before making something healthy to eat. This minimalist set of body products from Nécessaire will help you feel like you’re just as put together before a 9 a.m. conference call, and with fragrances like eucalyptus, bergamot, and sandalwood, you can’t help but feel fancy. SRP: $80