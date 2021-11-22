ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Stocks to Watch From the Promising Air Freight & Cargo Industry

By Maharathi Basu
 6 days ago

That the spurt in e-commerce demand amid pandemic-led restrictions has turned out to be a huge boon for the Zacks Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry so far is no longer news. Despite economies reopening, the penchant for online shopping is very much present among consumers. The upcoming holiday season in the United States should boost stocks in the space further. We expect companies like United Parcel Service UPS , Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings AAWW and Air Transport Services Group ATSG to benefit from the favorable trends surrounding the industry. Despite the robust demand environment, supply-chain woes are making the companies struggle to meet elevated demand. Worker shortage is flaring up costs, thereby acting as a major headwind.

