Findings from an analysis conducted by researchers from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveal that 30% of healthcare personnel (HCP) in more than 2,000 U.S. hospitals remained unvaccinated against COVID-19 as of September 15, 2021. The analysis, which includes data from 3.3 million HCP, is the most comprehensive assessment of vaccination rates among U.S. hospital personnel conducted to date.

