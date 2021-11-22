ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Police: Parade-crash suspect was in a domestic disturbance

By SCOTT BAUER, MICHAEL BALSAMO and MIKE HOUSEHOLDER
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C05uG_0d45Z7O600
Christmas Parade SUV Toppled chairs line W. Main St. in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after an SUV drove into a parade of Christmas marchers Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP) (John Hart)

WAUKESHA, Wis. — (AP) — The man suspected of plowing his SUV into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, killing at least five people and injuring 48, had left the scene of a domestic dispute just minutes before, Waukesha's police chief said Monday.

Police Chief Dan Thompson said there was is no evidence the crash on Sunday was a terrorist attack or that the suspect, Darrell Brooks Jr., knew anyone in the parade.

The chief said police were drawing up five charges of intentional homicide against Brooks, 39, of Milwaukee.

A joyous scene of marching bands and children dancing in Santa hats and waving pompoms gave way in an instant Sunday to screams and the sight of crumpled bodies as the SUV sped through barricades and struck dancers, musicians and others. Members of a “Dancing Grannies” club were among those killed, as was an employee of Citizens Bank.

Thompson identified those killed as four women ages 52 to 79 and an 81-year-old man.

“It looked like dummies being thrown in the air,” said Nicole Schneiter, who was there with her children and grandchildren. “It took a second to register, like, ‘Is that what we really just saw?’ And then you looked in the road and there were just people laying in road.”

At least nine patients — most of them children — were listed in critical condition Monday at two hospitals, and seven others were reported in serious condition.

According to the chief, police were not pursuing the suspect when he entered the parade route, but an officer did fire a shot to try to stop him but ceased firing because of the danger to others. The driver was not injured.

Brooks has two open criminal cases in Milwaukee County. In one case, filed Nov. 5, he is charged with resisting or obstructing an officer, reckless endangering, disorderly conduct, bail jumping and battery. Records show $1,000 cash bond was posted on Friday.

In the other case, filed in July 2020, Brooks is charged with reckless endangering and illegal possession of a firearm.

In the more recent one, a woman told police that Brooks deliberately ran her over with his vehicle in a gas station parking lot after a fight. She was hospitalized for her injuries.

The horror was recorded by the city’s livestream and onlookers' cellphones. One video shows the moment the SUV broke through the barricades and includes the apparent sound of several gunshots.

“It was like a war scene walking through there,” said Ken Walter, who had been riding in the parade in a hot air balloon basket along with his wife and youngest son. “There were these piles of blankets with cops standing over them that you just knew were bodies.”

Walter said he saw a red SUV careen into view and watched it hit a member of his real estate-agency parade contingent, then barrel straight into members of the Waukesha South High School marching band.

The SUV continued down the parade route. Behind it, people were screaming, running, searching for family and friends and unsure whether they were still in danger, he recalled.

“It was like everything went into slow motion, and I couldn’t hear anything,” Walter said.

Schneiter said after sheltering in a store, she emerged to see bodies in the street, along with strollers, chairs, candy, random shoes. “Just stuff everywhere,” she said. “You can’t believe that really happened. It felt like we were in a movie or something. It just felt crazy.”

The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies posted on its Facebook page that its members were "doing what they loved, performing in front of crowds in a parade putting smiles on faces of all ages, filling them with joy and happiness."

“Those who died were extremely passionate Grannies. Their eyes gleamed ... joy of being a Grannie. They were the glue ... held us together," the organization said.

A Roman Catholic priest, parishioners and Waukesha Catholic schoolchildren were among those injured, the Archdiocese of Milwaukee said.

Eighteen children ages 3 to 16 were brought to Children’s Wisconsin Hospital, including three sets of siblings, said Dr. Amy Drendel, medical director of the emergency department. They suffered injuries ranging from scrapes on their faces to broken bones and serious head injuries, she said. Six were listed in critical condition.

“This is unique and truly demonstrates the devastating effects of this on our community,” said Dr. Michael Meyer, head of the hospital’s pediatric intensive care unit.

At the White House, President Joe Biden said that “we don’t have all the facts and details yet” but that his administration was closely monitoring the situation.

The Waukesha school district canceled classes Monday and Tuesday and said extra counselors would be on hand for students and staff. The parade’s lineup included cheer, dance and band entries associated with district schools.

The parade, held each year on the Sunday before Thanksgiving, is sponsored by the city’s Chamber of Commerce. This year’s event, the 59th, had the theme of “comfort and joy.”

Waukesha is a western suburb of Milwaukee, and about 55 miles (90 kilometers) north of Kenosha, where Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted Friday of charges stemming from the fatal shooting of two men and the wounding of a third during unrest in that city in August 2020.

___

This story has been corrected to show that online court records indicate a Darrell Brooks Jr. faces charges in another case that include second-degree recklessly endangering safety and that bail in a previous case was $1,000, not $500.

___

Bauer reported from Madison, Wis., and Balsamo reported from Washington. Associated Press writers Doug Glass in Minneapolis, Kathleen Foody in Chicago and Tammy Webber in Fenton, Michigan, contributed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Minnesota teen fatally shoots boy, 5, while making video for social media

BROOKLYN, PARK, Minn. — A Minnesota teen fatally shot a 5-year-old boy at a residence Thursday while handling a gun to make a video for social media, authorities said. The 13-year-old was arrested Friday morning, the Star-Tribune of Minneapolis reported. The teen was related to the younger child but the two were not siblings, Brooklyn Park Deputy Chief Mark Bruley told the newspaper.
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

5-year-old killed in accidental shooting on Thanksgiving, family says

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A 5-year-old girl died on Thanksgiving in an accidental shooting in South Fulton, family members told WSB-TV. Police said they responded to a report of a shooting on Thursday night at The Garden of Camp Creek Apartments, WSB reported. Authorities said Khalis Eberhart was shot in the chest after another child picked up a gun. Family members told WSB that Khalis died after a child hit a gun that had been placed on a chair, causing it to go off.
SOUTH FULTON, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
Milwaukee County, WI
City
Madison, WI
City
Kenosha, WI
State
Washington State
City
Waukesha, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Waukesha, WI
Crime & Safety
Milwaukee County, WI
Crime & Safety
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

One person shot in Parkway Village, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating after one man was shot at Parkway Village on Saturday. Police said it happened at the 4800 block of Foxhall Drive. The man was sent to Regional One in critical condition, according to police. MPD said the suspect fled the area in a...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

1 seriously injured in shooting at Tacoma Mall in Washington

TACOMA, Wash. — One person was seriously injured on Black Friday in a shooting that was reported at the Tacoma Mall, KIRO-TV reported. Sgt. Darren Moss Jr. of the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department told KIRO that people were hiding in the mall Friday night after between three and 15 shots were fired in the food court. Stores went into lockdown in response to the gunfire, he said.
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Shooting#Domestic Disturbance#Ap#Citizens Bank
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man arrested for burglarizing church, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man spent Thanksgiving behind bars after he was connected to a church burglary a few weeks ealier. According to the Memphis Police Department, someone broke into a church on Trezevant St. on September 21 and stole a keyboard worth $1,500 along with multiple other items.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Shooting leaves man seriously injured, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was left in critical condition after bullets flew in Cherokee neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department. MPD said that a man was found shot on Pinecrest Drive around 4 p.m. That man was rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, police...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

At least 8 men steal tools from Home Depot in California

LAKEWOOD, Calif. — At least eight men entered a Home Depot store in California and stole hammers, sledgehammers and crowbars Friday night, prompting concerns about another smash-and-grab incident in the area, authorities said. According to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the men entered the Home...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Victim identified in shooting at Memphis apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have identified the victim in a shooting that happened in August at a local apartment complex. The shooting happened Aug. 15 at the Macon Crossing Apartments in the 1000 block of Homer. Officers found a man, identified as Terrance Irby (”Pooh”), suffering from multiple gunshot...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
77K+
Followers
76K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy