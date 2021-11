Once you’ve cooked mashed potatoes in a slow cooker, you might never go back to the stovetop method. Traditionally, you cook potatoes in water, then drain them and toss the cooking liquid. You lose a surprising amount of flavor when you do so. Here, we cook sweet potatoes in the very liquid we are going to use to mash them, so they absorb the flavor of the coconut milk and you get a more intense sweet potato flavor. You can use this same method with Yukon Golds and whole milk, but we like this tropical twist with antioxidant-rich sweet potatoes.

