UFA selects Welch as executive director

The North Dakota State Investment Board (SIB) is pleased to announce that the position of Executive Director of the North Dakota Retirement and Investment Office (RIO) has been filled. At its meeting on November 19, 2021, the SIB offered the position of Executive Director to Jan Murtha, effective immediately. Ms. Murtha has been serving as Interim Executive Director since the departure of Mr. Dave Hunter in June, 2021. In accepting the position Ms. Murtha notes, “I’m humbled by the Board’s confidence, and will endeavor to perform my duties in a manner befitting that confidence. Our agency has much to do over the coming months in support of both the investment and retirement programs; but with our amazing staff, including our outstanding Chief Financial Officer – Chief Operating Officer Ms. Connie Flanagan, and our Interim Chief Investment Officer Mr. Eric Chin, the additional resources recently granted by the North Dakota Legislature for which we are very grateful, and the guidance and support of the SIB and Teachers’ Fund for Retirement Board, I’m excited to see all that we can and will achieve.”

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO