CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was shot and wounded while driving and dropping off a passenger in Back of the Yards on Thanksgiving Day. At 4:05 p.m., the 30-year-old woman was dropping off her passenger in the 4300 block of South Marshfield Avenue when someone pulled up in another vehicle and fired shots, police said. The woman was shot in the face, wrist, and chest, police said. She was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition. It was not immediately learned whether the woman was a rideshare driver. No one was in custody late Thursday. Area One detectives were investigating.

COOK COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO