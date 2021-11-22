ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

PCOM Georgia researchers study COVID-19 drug targets

By Barbara Myers
Gwinnett Daily Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree department of pharmaceutical sciences associate professors at PCOM Georgia, each with their own expertise, along with doctoral, graduate and high school students and research assistants, have joined forces to investigate various strategies for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19. The faculty members include Shashidharamurthy Taval, PhD, Vicky Mody,...

www.gwinnettdailypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

New COVID-19 Danger Revealed: SARS-CoV-2 Virus Can Infect the Inner Ear

The prevalence of auditory symptoms in Covid-19 patients is unknown, but infection of the inner ears may be responsible for hearing and balance problems. Many Covid-19 patients have reported symptoms affecting the ears, including hearing loss and tinnitus. Dizziness and balance problems can also occur, suggesting that the SARS-CoV-2 virus may be able to infect the inner ear.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

This common arthritis drug may save lives in COVID

In a recent study published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine, researchers found hospitalized patients with COVID-19 who received the rheumatoid arthritis drug baricitinib, in combination with the standard of care, died less often than those receiving only the standard of care. The study is from Vanderbilt University. One author is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Repurposing a familiar drug for COVID-19

For the past year and a half, the COVID-19 pandemic has continued to engulf the globe, fueled in part by novel variants and the uneven distribution of vaccines. Every day, hundreds of thousands of new COVID-19 cases and thousands of new deaths are still being reported worldwide, creating a need for drugs that can combat the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find the key to curing COVID-19

Developing new drugs to treat diseases can take years or decades—a time that we do not have when it comes to treating patients with COVID-19. In a recent study published in PNAS, researchers found another way to discover treatments for the disease: parsing through drugs that already exist. And, after...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Molecule Derived From Poisonous Plant Blocks All SARS-CoV-2 Variants in Cell Cultures

The plant-based antiviral agent thapsigargin (TG), derived from a group of poisonous plants known as 'deadly carrots', appears to be effective against all variants of SARS-CoV-2 in the lab – and that includes the quick-spreading Delta variant. A previous study published in February demonstrated that TG can be effective against a host of viruses. Now, this latest work by the same research team confirms that the antiviral also isn't being outflanked as SARS-CoV-2 evolves. With the emergence of new variants an ongoing possibility, it's intriguing to observe the continuous efficacy of TG. In tests on cell cultures in the lab, doses of TG delivered...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Pcom#Covid 19#Pcom Georgia#Communications Biology#Plpro
UPI News

Study: COVID-19 protection wanes after two doses of Pfizer vaccine

Protection can gradually fade after a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, which suggests that a booster shot might be necessary, researchers report. They analyzed data from more than 80,000 adults in Israel, average age 44, who had no previous evidence of infection and who had received a PCR test at least three weeks after their second shot of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.
INDUSTRY
Genetic Engineering News

COVID-19 Drug Candidate Veils Viral Anchor on Human Target Cell with DNA

Therapeutic paradigms in the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic have primarily focused on the virus. A new study by Italian scientists shifts this focus on to the human target cell instead. The researchers use a couple of single-strand DNA molecules to mask the key site on the human ACE2 receptor that binds to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, effectively barricading the door that the coronavirus uses to enter human cells.
SCIENCE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

COVID-19: WVU study shows need for vaccinations

Researchers at West Virginia University have uncovered a startling reversal that should shake some rural Mountain State residents’ assumptions about their safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. While it is true that in the early stages of the pandemic, those living in rural parts of the country were largely spared the suffering endured in more urban areas, that is no longer the case.
MOUNTAIN, WV
MedicalXpress

Long-term study of children with COVID-19 begins

A large, long-term study of the impacts of COVID-19 on children has enrolled its first participant at the National Institutes of Health's Clinical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. The study, which is supported by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, will track up to 1,000 children and young adults who previously tested positive for COVID-19 and evaluate the impact of COVID-19 on their physical and mental health over three years. The study is expected to yield a detailed picture of COVID-19's effects on the overall health of children, their development and immune responses to infection, and their overall quality of life in the years following infection. This work is part of NIH's Researching COVID to Enhance Recovery (RECOVER) Initiative, to better understand the long-term consequences of SARS-CoV-2 infection.
BETHESDA, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Phys.org

Studying learner engagement during the COVID-19 pandemic

While massive open online classes (MOOCs) have been a significant trend in higher education for many years now, they have gained a new level of attention during the COVID-19 pandemic. Open online courses became a critical resource for a wide audience of new learners during the first stages of the pandemic—including students whose academic programs had shifted online, teachers seeking online resources, and individuals suddenly facing lockdown or unemployment and looking to build new skills.
EDUCATION
National Science Foundation (press release)

NSF supports researchers through the COVID-19 pandemic

Dr. Carlos Peredo, a paleontologist and early career scientist, had been looking forward to the opportunities that his new, two-year NSF postdoctoral fellowship would provide him with at the University of Michigan. In particular, access to the paleontological collection in the museum in Ann Arbor would really be a boon to his research. But then the pandemic hit, and the museum that Peredo was relying on closed its doors for the duration.
ANN ARBOR, MI
KETV.com

UNMC to study antiviral COVID-19 pill

COVID-19 cases are on the rise once again in Nebraska. However, there's new research on an anti-viral pill to possibly prevent infection after becoming exposed to the virus. It's called Molnupiravir, named after the hammer used by "Thor" the god of thunder. According to Merck, the manufacturer of the drug,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Medscape News

Nationwide Study on Susceptibility of Patients on Dialysis to COVID-19

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Patients on dialysis are known to be at notably higher risk of contracting SARS-CoV-2 and dying from COVID-19 than the general population, and now, for the first time, a large nationwide study pinpoints further specific risk factors for infection and mortality in this population, which in fact, are broadly similar to those in the general population.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy