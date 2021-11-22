Personal income grew in the Sioux Falls metro between 2019 and 2020

PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — The overcast, drizzly skies match the somber mood at the Tshwane University of Technology, a hot spot in South Africa’s latest surge of COVID-19 cases, apparently driven by the new omicron variant that is leading countries around the world to impose new restrictions. After several...
NEW YORK (AP) — Virgil Abloh, a leading designer whose groundbreaking fusions of streetwear and high couture made him one of the most celebrated tastemakers in fashion and beyond, has died of cancer. He was 41. Abloh’s death was announced Sunday by the luxury group LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy)...
Through such classic productions as "West Side Story," "Company," "Follies," "Sunday in the Park With George" and "Into the Woods," composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim forced the American musical to grow up, and took audiences to places they'd never been before. Correspondent Mo Rocca offers an appreciation of the career of Sondheim, who died Friday, November 26, at the age of 91.
The World Health Organization on Sunday urged countries around the world not to impose flight bans on southern African nations due to concerns over the new Omicron COVID-19 variant. WHO's regional director for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti, called on countries to follow science and international health regulations in order to avoid...
(CNN) — A security guard on assignment for a San Francisco Bay area news crew died Saturday after being shot in an attempted robbery three days earlier, police said. Kevin Nishita was working security on Wednesday afternoon for a news crew covering a story in downtown Oakland when someone attempted to rob the crew and Nishita was shot, according to Oakland Police.
A long-awaited report from the Interior Department recommends taking steps to increase fees for drilling on public lands, arguing that taxpayers are currently being shortchanged. The department says that the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) should carry out several policies that increase these rates. Drilling on public lands represents 7...
Ghislaine Maxwell spent the first half of her life with her father, a rags-to-riches billionaire who looted his companies' pension funds and died mysteriously. She spent the second with another tycoon, Jeffrey Epstein, who killed himself while charged with sexually abusing teens. After a life of scandal and luxury, Maxwell's...
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement that the country's borders would be closed to all foreigners due to concerns about the omicron variant and that Israeli citizens coming into the country would have to quarantine, regardless of their vaccination status. The statement, issued on Saturday, said that...
Stocks fell precipitously on Friday, rattled by news of a new coronavirus variant that led several countries to impose travel restrictions. The Dow, which plunged more than 1,000 points midday, closed 2.5% lower at 34,899 — the worst trading day of the year for the blue-chip index. The S&P 500 dropped 2.3%, its biggest retreat since February, to close at 4,594 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.2%, closing at 15,491.
Comments / 0