Personal income grew in the Sioux Falls metro between 2019 and 2020

Through such classic productions as "West Side Story," "Company," "Follies," "Sunday in the Park With George" and "Into the Woods," composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim forced the American musical to grow up, and took audiences to places they'd never been before. Correspondent Mo Rocca offers an appreciation of the career of Sondheim, who died Friday, November 26, at the age of 91.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 7 HOURS AGO