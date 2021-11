Before Sunday’s Lions game, it was hard to understand how someone like Tim Boyle could become a starting NFL quarterback. After another Detroit loss, the answer to that question is no clearer. Taking over the signal-calling role from Jared Goff, who was out with an oblique injury but had failed to provide adequate quarterbacking with healthy obliques, Boyle looked overwhelmed and out of his element, turning in one of the least productive QB starts of this NFL season. He completed 15 of 23 passes for 77 yards, with zero touchdowns and two interceptions, in the Lions’ 13-10 loss to the Browns.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO