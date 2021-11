DENVER (CBS4) – NOAA released their outlook for the first two weeks of December on Saturday and if you’re hoping for a change to the recent dry and warm weather pattern then you’ll be disappointed. With Colorado’s worsening drought conditions we can only hope that there’s something in the pipeline to make this outlook end up being wrong. NOAA released their 6-10 day and 8-14 day outlooks this morning. Needless to say they are depressing! Here's to hoping they are wrong! (6-10 day below … the 8-14 is basically the same) #COwx #4wx pic.twitter.com/YrffccI08G — Chris Spears (@ChrisCBS4) November 27, 2021 The 6-10...

