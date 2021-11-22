Pittsburgh Pirates Right Field Prospects: The Pirates Have Candidates For Their Final Outfield Spot

In the spirit of the season let’s go Black Friday shopping for the Pittsburgh Pirates as they look to address roster needs in free agency. With the Major League Baseball offseason off to a more high paced start than usual there have been more trades, free agent signings, etc. than would normally take place by Black Friday. This is due to the CBA being set to expire on December 1st and the looming lockout. As a result, the Pittsburgh Pirates and the rest of baseball find themselves facing yet another abnormal offseason.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO