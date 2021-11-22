Pittsburgh Pirates Right Field Prospects: The Pirates Have Candidates For Their Final Outfield Spot

One of the more interesting Rule 5 choices the Pittsburgh Pirates have is with Tahnaj Thomas. Should they protect the flamethrowing right-hander?. The Pittsburgh Pirates will, very soon, have to make a bunch of roster decisions regarding the Rule 5 draft. The deadline to finalize 40-man rosters is coming up on the 19th. So the Bucs will need to choose a handful of players. Now guys like Liover Peguero, Travis Swaggerty, Mason Martin, Canaan Smith-Njigba, and Omar Cruz are almost certainly going to earn 40-man spots, but there are going to be a few tough choices. One of those will be Tahnaj Thomas.
