Pittsburgh Pirates Right Field Prospects: The Pirates Have Candidates For Their Final Outfield Spot

By Pirates Prospects
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRight field is one of those positions where MLB players typically start their careers off at a more challenging position. That’s...

www.chatsports.com

wesb.com

Pirates Release 3 Players

The Pittsburgh Pirates have released right handed pitcher Tanner Anderson, catcher Taylor Davis and infielder/outfielder Phillip Evans from the 40-man roster. Pittsburgh’s 40-man roster now stands at 37 players.
wesb.com

Pirates Add Four to 40 man roster

The Pittsburgh Pirates have selected four players to their 40-man roster and have designated catcher Michael Perez for assignment. Infielder Liover Peguero, and outfielders Canaan Smith-Njigba, Jack Suwinski and Travis Swaggerty are the new members of the 40 man as of Friday.
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates Free Agent Target: Catcher Roberto Perez

The Pittsburgh Pirates could use a second backstop and former Gold Glove catcher Roberto Perez could be a potential answer on the market. With the offseason in full gear, at least until December 1st, backup catcher is a position that the Pittsburgh Pirates will likely look to address. This is due to how poor the position has been for the Pirates in recent seasons.
FanSided

Pirates sign former Cubs pitcher to boost starting rotation

The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed former division rival Jose Quintana in free agency in the exact sort of low-risk move they were built for. Quintana hasn’t exactly put up All-Star numbers of late, as his last season with a sub-4 ERA was 2017. Still, beggars can’t be choosers, and the Pirates finished last place in the NL Central for a reason.
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates: Black Friday Shopping 2021

In the spirit of the season let’s go Black Friday shopping for the Pittsburgh Pirates as they look to address roster needs in free agency. With the Major League Baseball offseason off to a more high paced start than usual there have been more trades, free agent signings, etc. than would normally take place by Black Friday. This is due to the CBA being set to expire on December 1st and the looming lockout. As a result, the Pittsburgh Pirates and the rest of baseball find themselves facing yet another abnormal offseason.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates: Locks to be Removed From the 40-Man Roster

With the 40-man roster full for the Pittsburgh Pirates, there are roster moves coming that will see players removed from the roster. Roster moves are coming from the Pittsburgh Pirates. Their 40-man roster is currently full, but they still have 10+ prospects who will need to be added to the 40-man roster to prevent them from being exposed in the Rule 5 Draft.
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates News: MLB Moves Non-Tender Deadline

In a move that will impact the Pittsburgh Pirates and all of baseball, with the CBA set to expire and a lockout looming MLB has moved the deadline to non-tender players. It has been a few years since Major League Baseball last had a “normal” offseason. While most of the 2019-2020 offseason was rather normal, things got thrown into a tizzy for the Pittsburgh Pirates and the rest of baseball in March of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates Had Their Own Moonlight Graham in 2017

There are many professional baseball players who never get a shot to play at the game’s highest level, but what about the guys that have gotten one shot? One of them with the Pittsburgh Pirates was John Bormann. Any baseball fan has probably seen the Kevin Costner movie Field of...
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates Remain Interested in a Reunion With Yoshi Tsutsugo

With the offseason off to a faster start than normal the Pittsburgh Pirates remain interested in re-signing Yoshi Tsutsugo. Ever since the regular season ended fans of the Pittsburgh Pirates have been hoping to see the team re-sign first baseman/outfielder Yoshi Tsutsugo. This came as a result of Tsutsugo slugging his way to the hearts of Pirate fans during the final six weeks of the season.
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates News: As 40-Man Roster Crunch Looms, Three Players Released

With 40-man roster decisions looming before Friday’s deadline to protect players from the Rule 5 Draft the Pittsburgh Pirates have released three players. Prior to Friday’s deadline to protect prospects from the Rule 5 Draft the Pittsburgh Pirates are facing a roster crunch. Entering the day on Tuesday the Pirate 40-man roster was full. However, there are now three open spots on the team’s 40-man roster.
ESPN

Pittsburgh Pirates reportedly bringing back Yoshi Tsutsugo on 1-year deal

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates are bringing back first baseman/outfielder Yoshi Tsutsugo on a one-year deal, $4 million deal, according to multiple reports Wednesday. The deal is pending a physical. Tsutsugo, 29, joined the Pirates in August after being released by the Los Angeles Dodgers. He played well over the...
FanSided

Rum Bunter Radio Episode 71: Decision Day for the Pittsburgh Pirates

Who will stay and who will go with the Pittsburgh Pirates?. Right now the biggest question for the Pittsburgh Pirates surrounds a roster crunch, leaving unselected minor leaguers up for the Rule 5 Draft. This process has a different look in 2021. With the CBA set to expire on December 1st, and a lockout looming, things are moving quick this year, signaling an interesting few weeks for all baseball fans.
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates: Tahnaj Thomas & Rule 5 Draft Status

One of the more interesting Rule 5 choices the Pittsburgh Pirates have is with Tahnaj Thomas. Should they protect the flamethrowing right-hander?. The Pittsburgh Pirates will, very soon, have to make a bunch of roster decisions regarding the Rule 5 draft. The deadline to finalize 40-man rosters is coming up on the 19th. So the Bucs will need to choose a handful of players. Now guys like Liover Peguero, Travis Swaggerty, Mason Martin, Canaan Smith-Njigba, and Omar Cruz are almost certainly going to earn 40-man spots, but there are going to be a few tough choices. One of those will be Tahnaj Thomas.
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates: Canaan Smith-Njigba’s Potential 2022 Role

Pittsburgh Pirates outfield prospect Canaan Smith-Njigba could begin to play a regular role with club in 2022. Last offseason the Pittsburgh Pirates swung a trade that seems to get better by the week. They sent right-handed starting pitcher Jameson Taillon to the New York Yankees for four prospects. Those being Miguel Yajure, Roansy Contreras, Canaan Smith-Njigba, and Maikol Escotto.
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates: All-Time Award Winning Team

Pittsburgh Pirates players have won a ton of awards throughout the franchise’s history, so who has the most awards at each of position?. It’s award season in Major League Baseball. Gold Gloves have already been handed out and will soon hand out the Sluggers. But now we’re moving on to the big awards. The MVP, the Cy Young, the Rookie of the Year, and the Manager of the Year. The awards that get the most attention, the highest honors, the ones that everyone is excited to see the winner of.
