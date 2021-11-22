ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Lessons From COP26

By Diana Ionescu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Knowles and Ben Adler describe some key takeaways from the COP26 climate conference, which COP26 President Alok Sharma called a "fragile win" for countries seeking to mitigate climate change and slow global warming. Activists express concern about the nonbinding nature of the pledges made at...

COP26 outcome hinged on handful of key issues

Fourteen days of gritty negotiations by 20,000 diplomats from nearly 200 countries -- and the hopes of salvaging a deal at COP26 -- boiled down to cash, coal, compensation and the willingness to speed up the drawdown of fossil fuels. Here's a breakdown of the main sticking points that got unpicked for a deal to get hammered through.
Cop26: Key moments that shaped the climate summit

For two weeks, the eyes of the world have been trained on Glasgow as negotiators desperately tried to thrash out an agreement to stave off the climate crisis. While delegations haggled behind closed doors, campaigners, a few billionaires and the odd superstar were determined to get in on the action.
COP26: Key Outcomes From the UN Climate Talks in Glasgow

The long-awaited COP26 climate summit in Glasgow has come to a close, making important progress in a number of areas — but not enough. The world still remains off track to beat back the climate crisis. Recognizing the urgency of the challenge, ministers from all over the world agreed that...
Fighting Climate Change With Green Building Standards

Officials in Southern Ontario's Durham Region are implementing green building standards into their development application and review processes, writes Jennifer O'Meara. The rules are designed to encourage developments that "reduce greenhouse gas emissions, build infrastructure that is resilient to future climate change and create a healthier environment for residents, according to a statement from the municipality."
Alok Sharma
Glasgow Pact: Key lines from the Cop26 agreement

The wording of the new Glasgow Pact might not seem controversial to the uninitiated, but they have been subject to months – and in some cases years – of legal wrangling. Here are some of the key elements of the agreement:. – Expresses “alarm and utmost concern” at the fact...
Climate change is killing our future | Opinion

For years now we’ve been subjected to an endless stream of nonsense from those who deny the inescapable reality that our planet is overheating due to human-caused pollution in the atmosphere. It’s now apparent that the cascading effects of global baking — and the concurrent lack of action by our politicians and lawmakers — are […] The post Climate change is killing our future | Opinion appeared first on Missouri Independent.
How global business could be the unexpected COP26 solution to climate change

Despite environmentalists accusing COP26 of “greenwashing,” broad disappointment with the final conference statement as too little too late and an ambivalent Global South, there is still hope for climate change solutions from an unlikely place — global business. The goal of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), launched in April 2021, is to bring together the financial sector to accelerate the transition to a net-zero economy. In a US$130 trillion commitment announced during COP26, business leaders — including Mark Carney, the United Nations’ Special Envoy for Climate Change and former head of the Bank of Canada and Bank of...
Why the Victorian protests should concern us all

Over the weekend, tens of thousands of people gathered in Melbourne to protest vaccine mandates and the Victorian government’s proposed pandemic bill. While the latest protests were relatively peaceful, they have followed a week of similar gatherings whose language and symbolism were at times violent. The protesters are a mix of groups, but the movement is riddled with far-right and alt-right extremists who, with their growing reach through social media and in the context of developments in the United States and Europe, pose one of the more significant challenges to Australian democracy in recent memory. ...
The ocean is our greatest climate regulator. It must be a stronger part of climate policy and action

The German linguist Heinrich Zimmer once described the ocean as “limitless and immortal … the beginning and end of all things on Earth”. Standing on the shores of any ocean, one can easily sense this. Yet, the more we reveal about the myriad processes within the world’s oceans, the more we begin to question just how limitless and immortal the ocean truly is. The ocean is one of the Earth’s greatest climate regulators. It absorbs almost a third of emitted carbon dioxide and more than 90% of excess heat. But the latest scientific report from the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate...
Even if we halt global warming, local climates will change – and we need new experiments to understand how

There’s a big question mark over whether the world will keep global warming below the limits set out in the Paris Agreement. But even if we do, the climate will keep evolving – and society needs to prepare for this. At the moment, climate models don’t tell us much about a future world in which temperatures have stabilised. As our research published today argues, new model experiments are needed to close this knowledge gap and better understand the challenges ahead. For example, in southern Australia, climate change has already caused a trend towards less rain and more frequent and prolonged drought....
'Supporting Shrinkage': Lessons for U.S. Cities

Urban shrinkage has been the subject of extensive attention within the planning community, especially so in light of recent projections that global population will soon reach sustained decline. In the United States, a relatively large number of cities and regions have experienced increased distress over the past two decades, according to measures relating to population and economic decline, or vacant and abandoned housing. But with overall immigration on the wane and birthrates at record low levels, the problems associated with falling populations have suddenly become a concern for planners everywhere. Population decline can significantly reduce the quality of life for residents: extreme examples include severely degraded infrastructure in Flint, MI and social unrest in Baltimore, MD.
COP26 failed to address ocean acidification, but the law of the seas means states must protect the world's oceans

The COP26 summit may come to be regarded as a failure or an important milestone, but it certainly failed to address the “other” climate change problem: ocean acidification. With the exception of rising sea levels, climate change impacts on the oceans have been treated as a peripheral matter at global climate change negotiations. This marginalisation of the oceans largely continued at COP26. But states, including New Zealand and Australia, nevertheless have an obligation to prevent and mitigate excess carbon dioxide (CO₂) from entering the ocean. Almost four decades ago, 168 states signed up to the UN Convention on the Law...
The Blue State Problem

Liberals are having a harder time avoiding culpability in the ongoing crisis of homelessness in their cities—especially after a spate of unfriendly media attention took to the airwaves, across a spectrum of formats ranging from the satire of HBO to the strict seriousness of the Grey Lady. First came John...
Fake climate crisis out to destroy our economy?

What is your position on the climate crisisdebate?. After checking data and reading about climate science, I was surprised, then shocked. As I. I started thinking perhaps it’s all a hoax. How do we know there is a climate crisis? Does our focus on CO2 require takingfunding from other critical...
Report: How States Can Improve Housing Policy

According to a study by Jenny Schuetz of The Brookings Institution, "the economic, social, and environmental costs of poorly functioning housing markets spill over beyond local boundaries to affect entire regions and states. State-level action has the potential to improve these outcomes," Schuetz writes. The report outlines steps state governments...
Countries convene for pandemic treaty talks

World nations gather Monday to thrash out whether to pursue a pandemic treaty setting out how to handle the next crisis -- which experts fear is only a matter of time. The three-day meeting at the World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva comes with the planet still besieged by Covid-19, nearly two years on from the first recorded cases. The economic turmoil and millions of lives lost have triggered calls for new international defences strong enough to prevent a repeat disaster. "We will have more pandemics in the future. The question is not if, but when," Jaouad Mahjour, the WHO assistant director-general for emergency preparedness, told reporters.
The Independent launches petition calling on world leaders to act immediately on the climate crisis

This petition has now been closed and we are no longer taking signatures. We thank you for your support.The Independent has launched a petition calling on world leaders to take meaningful action on the climate crisis immediately.We believe the world can’t afford to wait for action to tackle the climate emergency and we want global leaders at the Cop26 UN climate summit to agree on securing global net zero by mid-century and keeping the 1.5C target from Paris within reach. And you can join us by signing our petition which also calls for leaders to tackle the climate emergency and...
