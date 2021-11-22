Key Lessons From COP26

Urban shrinkage has been the subject of extensive attention within the planning community, especially so in light of recent projections that global population will soon reach sustained decline. In the United States, a relatively large number of cities and regions have experienced increased distress over the past two decades, according to measures relating to population and economic decline, or vacant and abandoned housing. But with overall immigration on the wane and birthrates at record low levels, the problems associated with falling populations have suddenly become a concern for planners everywhere. Population decline can significantly reduce the quality of life for residents: extreme examples include severely degraded infrastructure in Flint, MI and social unrest in Baltimore, MD.
