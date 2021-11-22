Pennsylvania coronavirus update: As Thanksgiving approaches, Pa. sees highest hospitalizations since Feb. 3; 17,445 additional weekend cases

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 6,424 additional coronavirus infections Saturday, 5,417 Sunday and 5,604 cases Monday, for a total of 17,445 cases since Friday. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 6,213 cases per day, down 15.1% from a week ago, but up 53.8% over the last 30 days.

To date, there have been 1.69 million infections statewide.

The 13-county northwest health care region anchored by Erie — one of six devised by the Health Department — continues to have the highest population-adjusted rates over the last seven days, adding 611.8 cases each week for every 100,000 residents. That is more than three times the 200 population-adjusted rate seen in the eight counties of the southeast region anchored by Philadelphia.

The Lehigh Valley is in the northeast health care region, where 338.1 cases per week are being tallied for every 100,000 residents.

Deaths

There were 106 deaths reported since Friday. The seven-day moving average of deaths per day is 74.3, compared with 70.9 a week ago, an increase of 4.8% in the last seven days. Pennsylvania has recorded 32,931 deaths since March 2020.

Vaccinations

The latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show there are 7.93 million fully vaccinated people in Pennsylvania, accounting for 62% of the population. An additional 2.78 million people are in need of their follow-up shot. In total, 19 million shots have been put into the arms of 10.71 million people, or 83.7% of the state’s residents.

Included in those statewide numbers are 437,598 Lehigh Valley residents who are fully vaccinated, accounting for 64.9% of the local population. In total, 588,423 locals have received 929,225 shots in the arm, accounting for 87.2% of the Valley’s population.

An average of 68,865 vaccinations are being administered to Pennsylvania residents each day, according to CDC data. Of those, 39,320 are first doses. The number of total vaccinations per day is up 47.8% over the last 30 days. The number of first doses being given per day is up 79.2% over the last 30 days.

Almost 117,000 Pennsylvania children ages 5-11 have received their first shot since the CDC started reporting data for that age group Nov. 3, with 1,312 of them having completed their inoculation series.

Hospitalizations

There were 3,174 people hospitalized as of midday Monday, compared with 3,097 Sunday. Of those, 751 were in intensive care, and 403 were on ventilators.

Statewide hospitalizations have increased 14.7% over the last week, and are up 4.1% in the last 30 days. There haven’t been as many COVID patients in the state’s hospitals since Feb. 3 when 3,224 people were hospitalized.

Hospitals in the five-county region including Lehigh, Northampton, Carbon, Schuylkill and Monroe report 255 patients, with 57 in intensive care, and 20 on ventilators. Regional hospitalizations have increased 30.3% over the last week, and are up 13.3% in the last 30 days.

Testing

There were 10,942 test results reported Monday, with 42% of them positive.

The seven-day average percent positive for those tested for the first time is 43.1%, compared with 47.9% a week ago, and 29.1% a month ago.

The overall positive test rate is 19.2% since the state’s first cases were reported March 6 of last year.

Lehigh Valley

Cases: 248 additional case reports, with 136 in Lehigh County and 112 in Northampton County. That brings the total to 98,827.

Deaths: No new deaths reported since Friday. There have been 1,766 local deaths (957 in Lehigh, 809 in Northampton).