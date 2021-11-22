ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parker County, TX

Parker County Sheriff: Arrested Pair Tricked Elderly Woman Into Making Dozens Of Bank Withdrawals

By CBSDFW.com Staff
 5 days ago

PARKER COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — A man and woman in Parker County have been arrested after allegedly scamming an elderly woman out of money over the course of several months.

Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said the investigation began when an elderly woman was reported missing by a home health worker.

“When our investigators arrived at her home to look into the case, they found the missing woman returning home, being driven by a male individual,” he said. “As investigators looked further into the circumstances, they discovered the man and a woman had been exploiting the victim for four months.”

The male suspect, identified as Philip Mack, was an employee of a local transportation company, and told investigators he frequently took the victim to the bank to make withdrawals. He said he was aware adult protective services was involved in her life and that she suffered from dementia.

Mack, 55, also allegedly admitted to investigators that due to his criminal background, he knew he was the last person who should be involved in the victim’s life and that he was told by friends of the victim to stay away from her. He told investigators he then introduced the elderly woman to Sandra Heine.

Bank employees reported their concerns to investigators, telling them Mack and Heine had been escorting the victim to the bank and that the frequency in visits and withdrawal amounts had increased over time. Bank employees said at some point Mack even attempted to be placed on the victim’s account, but was unsuccessful.

While criminal trespass warnings were placed on the suspects for the victim’s residence, investigators later located Heine at the bank with the victim. The 58-year-old suspect allegedly admitted to investigators that she was aware of the victim’s memory loss issues and that she brought the victim to the bank to make a cash withdraw for her.

An emergency protective order has been obtained on behalf of the victim. “The victim has been placed in a proper care facility where she will receive the protection and assistance she needs,” said Sheriff Authier. “She also has a state-appointed guardian to oversee her affairs.”

Heine is charged with exploitation of the elderly/disabled. As of Monday, she was still in custody at the Parker County Jail.

Mack was arrested in Jack County and will be transported back to Parker County where he’ll face the same charge.

Bond for the suspects was set at $10,000 each.

