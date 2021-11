Oh, my goodness! Did we have the best time with pretty lady Becca! This stunning muted brindle delight is absolutely velveteen to touch so be prepared to wish to pet her and pet her and pet her. Just watch her smile and beam with all the special TLC you are bestowing on her! Becca is a fun, engaging girl. Boy did she enjoy playing fetch and more fetch. Squeaky toys were her favorite! When she started to get pooped, it was time to show her new human friends how perfectly sized she is to be a lap dog..uh yes, all 60 lbs. of her! Silly girl! Becca is an affectionate lady who is generous with her kisses and wet nose nudges. She is a great girl and we love reaching for her to spend time with her. You too should give her a whirl. This wonderful companion pet would surely love to meet you. She is a 3-year-old bully mix.

PETS ・ 13 DAYS AGO