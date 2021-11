The last thing we heard from Louisiana sludge metal titans Thou was The Helm Of Sorrow, an EP of songs left over from May Our Chambers Be Full, their towering collaborative album with Emma Ruth Rundle. But when they performed at the virtual Adult Swim Festival last week, they debuted an entire set of new material, which bodes well for some new releases on the horizon. Watch their full Adult Swim Festival performance below.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO