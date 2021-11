The US dollar rallied once again overnight after a more hawkish tone to the FOMC minutes and higher than expected PCE data. Some pre-holiday risk-hedging buying may also have flowed through currency markets with the US dollar being the market’s favourite way to play the inflation/Fed-taper trade at the moment, especially with the euro languishing under a virus cloud. The dollar index rose by 0.35% t0 96.86 but has eased back to 96.75 in Asia as US stock index futures continue to rally. With volumes sure to be muted for the rest of the week, the US dollar remains vulnerable to a downside correction, with the dollar index’s relative strength index (RSI) remaining in very overbought territory. Nevertheless, the index remains a buy-on-dips and could well move through 97.00 into next week.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO