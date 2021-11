Dustin Poirier knows great boxing when he sees it. Dustin Poirier is known as one of the best lightweights in the UFC. He is getting the chance to show that he is the best as he takes on champion Charles Oliveira at UFC 269. Recently, there has been a debate going on as to who is the best boxer in the UFC. Poirier is one of the better stand-up fighters in the game but he has his own opinion on who is the best.

UFC ・ 11 DAYS AGO