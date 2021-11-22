ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Eric Church’s Country Music Hall of Fame Tribute to Hank Williams Jr. Is Pure Outlaw Blues [Watch]

By Carena Liptak
 6 days ago
As a country mainstay with a healthy dose of outlaw rock 'n' roll in his delivery, Eric Church has always counted Hank Williams Jr. as a major influence. On Sunday (Nov. 21), the "Hell of a View" star got to cement his fandom with a tribute performance as Williams Jr. officially...

CMT

Country Music Hall Of Fame Induction Highlighted By Performances From Eric Church, Brittney Spencer

Extraordinary country hitmaker Hank Williams, Jr., standard-bearing singer-songwriter Marty Stuart and iconic songwriter Dean Dillon were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame during the venue and organization’s annual Medallion Ceremony on Sunday evening. Williams, Stuart, and Dillon were initially scheduled to be inducted in 2020. However, the Hall of Fame postponed the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
MUSIC
The Boot

See Photos from the Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony

Hank Williams Jr., Marty Stuart and songwriter Dean Dillon received country music's highest honor on Sunday (Nov. 21) when they were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. The trio were feted during the annual Medallion Ceremony, which took place at the Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville and included performances and tributes from a variety of stars and legends.
MUSIC
mainstreet-nashville.com

3 legends join Country Music Hall of Fame

Three troubadours extraordinaire concluded three uniquely remarkable journeys by moseying on into the Country Music Hall of Fame together at sundown on Sunday. Country singer-songwriters Marty Stuart, Dean Dillon and Hank Williams Jr. formally received the honorary medallions signifying their arrival on hallowed ground at CMA Theater, where the legends put into perspective some of the more enthralling stories adorning the walls of country music history.
MUSIC
Cape May County Herald

Eric Church Joins Barefoot Country Music Fest Lineup

WILDWOOD - Another big name has been added to the list of acts set to perform live on the Wildwood beach in June 2022. Eric Church, the acclaimed country singer, will join the lineup at the Barefoot Country Music Fest. Church joins Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line to headline...
WILDWOOD, NJ
Wide Open Country

Rooted in Country: Hannah Dasher on Eric Church's 'Sinners Like Me'

When it comes to paying dues on the road to becoming a country superstar, nobody is gonna outwork Hannah Dasher. The country singer, known for her whipsmart lyrics and badass honky-tonk attitude (her friends know her as Hannah "Damn" Dasher, after all), has spent over a decade chasing that neon rainbow in Music City; in her early days, she sold off her guitars to raise money to tour and she even penned a song for Brad Paisley while she was working at a Bass Pro Shop.
MUSIC
bmi.com

BMI Congratulates its 2020 Country Music Hall of Fame Inductees

Yesterday, three of BMI’s lauded songwriters took to the stage to accept their prestigious induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame. BMI Icons, Hank Williams Jr., and Dean Dillon, along with multiple award-winning songwriter and artist Marty Stuart, became the legendary Hall’s newest members, exemplifying their immense impact on both country music history and the industry itself. Paying musical homage to Williams during the Medallion Ceremony, which honored the 2020 class of inductees in 2021 due to the pandemic, were BMI songwriters Shooter Jennings, who sang “Feelin’ Better,” and Eric Church, who delivered “A Country Boy Can Survive,” while Stuart’s close friend Pastor Evelyn Hubbard sang “It’s Time to Go Home” and Ashley McBryde gave a memorable performance of “The Observations of a Crow.” Delivering part of the musical tribute to master songwriter, Dean Dillon, whose songs include an incredible 60+ recorded by legendary superstar George Strait (along with countless others), was BMI President’s Award recipient Kenny Chesney, who flawlessly performed “A Lot of Things Different.”
MUSIC
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

