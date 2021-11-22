ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Mexican Abortion Activists Mobilize to Aid Texans

By With Dorothy Wickenden
The New Yorker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleListen and subscribe: Apple | Spotify | Google | Wherever You Listen. Sign up to receive our weekly newsletter of the best New Yorker podcasts. Mexico is a deeply Catholic nation where abortion was, for a long time,...

www.newyorker.com

foxlexington.com

Caravan leader ‘lying and manipulating’ migrants, putting lives at risk, Mexican government says

“The lies and actions of Irineo Mujica, the self-proclaimed leader of the migrant caravan, place in jeopardy the health, physical and psychological well-being of the persons that are still part of this group,” the INM said in a statement Monday. “(Mujica) has generated animosity against government officials who have been turned back and even attacked with sticks and stones when they tried to render aid.”
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Life after deportation: 'Living the Mexican dream'

The United States deports tens of thousands of immigrants every year. People are deported if they’re found to have crossed into the US illegally, or if they commit a crime. The experience of being sent back to Mexico can be a daunting one, though it can also have an upside, when the skills migrants have learned in America are applied successfully back home.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Thousands of Mexican women march in protest against violence

Thousands of women marched through the Mexican capital and scuffled with police on Thursday demanding an end to femicide and other gender-based violence in the Latin American country. "They didn't die. They killed them," read one of the banners carried at the rally to mark International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. Shouting "Not one (woman) less," the crowd, dressed in black with flashes of purple, the color of the women's rights movement, demanded justice for victims of gender violence. "Femicide Mexico! They're killing us!" one protester cried out during a brief scuffle with the police.
PROTESTS
raleighnews.net

Over 400 migrants heading north in truck trailers stopped by Mexico

VERACRUZ, Mexico: Mexican authorities discovered more than 400 migrants in the back of two semi-trailers on November 19, traveling near migrant caravans heading north. The migrants were later placed in custody by federal immigration agents. After visiting the migrants, Tonatiuh Hernndez Sarmiento, from the Veracruz Human Rights Commission, said, "There...
IMMIGRATION
State
Texas State
expressnews.com

Commentary: Abortion access in Texas is a nightmare.

This month, the Supreme Court heard arguments on Texas’ Senate Bill 8, the most restrictive law on abortion since the procedure was protected by Roe v. Wade, which became law in 1973. Justice Sonia Sotomayor called SB 8 “catastrophic.”. Working on the ground at an abortion fund in the Rio...
TEXAS STATE
Lima News

Letter: Anti-abortion crusade wrong

HB 408 bans all abortions at anytime during a pregnancy, and also turns citizens against each other by offering a $10,000 bounty to people who turn in their neighbors who may have assisted a pregnant woman with obtaining an abortion. Where one could get this abortion if this bill passes is a mystery. Certainly, it won’t be in Ohio. The Texas bill is not as restrictive as OH HB408.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
timesexaminer.com

Democrats Belittle Women through Abortion

Early next year, the Supreme Court will decide two cases that are likely to change the nation’s abortion laws. Last week, SCOTUS heard oral arguments on the Texas Heartbeat Bill. The second case, Dobbs v. Louisiana, is set to be heard on December 1. In response, Democrats are trying harder than ever to “normalize” their abortion agenda.
CONGRESS & COURTS
khn.org

Texas Abortion Law Harms Survivors of Rape and Incest, Activists Say

The Safe Alliance in Austin, Texas, helps survivors of child abuse, sexual assault and domestic violence. Before Texas’ new abortion law took effect, the organization counseled a 12-year-old who had been repeatedly raped by her father. Piper Stege Nelson, chief public strategies officer for the Safe Alliance, said the girl’s...
TEXAS STATE
Jambar

Abortion bill raises tension on campus

The debate between anti-abortion and abortion rights advocates is still an ongoing discourse at Youngstown State University. Early last week, members of the new student group Penguins for Life wrote chalk messages across campus in support of fetal right to life. The writings included messages such as “Save the unborn babies” and “Unborn life matters.”
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
hhsbroadcaster.com

Explainer: What is the Texas abortion law?

On September 1, 2021, A Texas law went into effect that banned most abortions after roughly six weeks of pregnancy—which is well before many women even recognize they are pregnant. Since the Supreme Court ruled that abortion was a constitutional right, Texas has been labeled as having the most restrictive state regarding access to abortion resources.
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Just say no to paid abortion leave

In a few left-wing cities, paid abortion leave is now a reality. Cities such as Boston, Pittsburgh, and Portland, Oregon, expanded their paid leave policies for city employees this year to include pregnancy loss. That includes abortion for any reason. The policies in question grant leave to both women and men.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
GreenwichTime

Youngkin tests activists' patience as he pushes abortion and guns aside

RICHMOND, Va. - Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin says he would "entertain" certain antiabortion legislation next year, but it is not part of his "day one" agenda. Gun rights appear to be on the back burner, too. The Republican who launched his bid for Virginia's highest office promising to "protect life before...
WOMEN'S HEALTH

