Mexican Abortion Activists Mobilize to Aid Texans

Thousands of women marched through the Mexican capital and scuffled with police on Thursday demanding an end to femicide and other gender-based violence in the Latin American country. "They didn't die. They killed them," read one of the banners carried at the rally to mark International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. Shouting "Not one (woman) less," the crowd, dressed in black with flashes of purple, the color of the women's rights movement, demanded justice for victims of gender violence. "Femicide Mexico! They're killing us!" one protester cried out during a brief scuffle with the police.

PROTESTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO