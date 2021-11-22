ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See Where WVU is in the Latest ESPN Bracketology Update

By Schuyler Callihan
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 5 days ago

The Mountaineers didn't walk away as champions of the Shriners Children's Charleston Classic but did finish the MTE on a good note with a 66-59 victory over the Clemson Tigers. West Virginia sits at 4-1 on the season and has six of their next seven games at home with the only road trip being at UAB.

It may be early in the season but WVU is still considered a bubble team for the NCAA Tournament. However, ESPN bracketology expert, Joe Lunardi, currently ha the Mountaineers in the tournament field.

Below is Lunardi's projected region for West Virginia as of Monday morning.

1. Duke vs 16. Wagner/Nicholls St.

8. Xavier vs 9. LSU

5. USC vs 12. Buffalo

4. Illinois vs 13. Weber State

6. UConn vs 11. Loyola-Chicago

3. Alabama vs 14. Georgia State

7. Florida State vs 10. West Virginia

2. Purdue vs 15. Yale

