ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

“It Was a Little Traumatic”: In Season Four, Selling Sunset Gets Real

By Sarah Morse
Vanity Fair
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of the Netflix reality hit’s season four debut, cast members and showrunner Adam DiVello reflect on the show’s evolution—and what comes next. Executive producer Adam DiVello has taken viewers to Laguna Beach, the Hills of Hollywood, and, most recently, inside the world of luxury real estate. Around 2018, the former...

www.vanityfair.com

Comments / 0

Related
realitytitbit.com

Who is Selling Sunset star Brett Oppenheim's girlfriend in 2021?

After huge success with its first season back in 2019, Netflix series Selling Sunset is back in 2021 with season 5. The show dropped 10 new episodes onto the streaming service on November 24th. Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzerald, Maya Vander and the rest of the Oppenheim Group realtors are back...
TV SERIES
WHAS 11

'Selling Sunset': Heather Rae El Moussa on Finale Confrontation With Christine Quinn and Season 5 (Exclusive)

Spoilers ahead! This post contains information about Selling Sunset season 4, including the finale. If you haven't yet watched, bookmark for later. Christine Quinn might be "so good," but Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) isn't after their confrontation on the Selling Sunset season 4 finale. After 10 episodes of tension, Christine finally came face to face with her Oppenheim Group colleagues for a face-off that Christine essentially blew off. The women -- namely Heather, Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald and newbie Emma Hernan -- waited for hours for Christine's arrival, hoping to clear the air (and maybe even clean the slate) after their collective agreement that Christine was one, lying about the timeline of her relationship with Emma's mutual ex and two, needed to own up for all the wrongs she's made (in their eyes, at least) over the last four seasons. But, after showing up three hours after the start of the event, Christine laughed off the collective olive branch/ambush, inciting Heather to storm off (chased by her then-fiancé, now-husbandTarek El Moussa) and leave the event.
TV SERIES
KTVB

Chrishell Stause on Where She Stands With Christine Quinn Ahead of 'Selling Sunset' Season 4 (Exclusive)

There's no love lost between Selling Sunset stars Chrishell Stause and Christine Quinn. That's really the best way to describe their relationship, or lack thereof. Stause says she's no longer going to be avoiding the elephant in the room -- where she stands with Quinn after trying to play nice amid three tumultuous seasons. Things finally hit a boiling point in season 4, so buckle up!
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Indy100

First reactions to Season 4 of Selling Sunset are in: ‘This is definitely the Christina show’

Our favorite real estate agents are back and more dramatic than ever in the new fourth season of Selling Sunset. The Netflix series, which follows the lavish lives of The Oppenheim Group agents Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith and more, centers arounds the girls competing to sell some of Los Angeles’ most expensive million dollar homes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cosmopolitan

Selling Sunset season 3 recap: Reminder of what happened last season

Season four of Selling Sunset is so close we can almost hear the sports cars approaching. So, while we wait for Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Chrishell Stause, Amanza Smith and the rest of The Oppenheim Group to return to our screens (plus the brand new cast members), here's a handy little recap of everything that went down in season 3 of Netflix's hit reality show.
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

So Uh, A Lot Happened In Between Selling Sunset Seasons 3 And 4

Grab your stilettos, because Selling Sunset Season 4 has officially entered the group chat. Netflix’s popular reality show full of high fashion, lots of drama, and even a few house sales dropped on Nov. 28, and the newest season definitely doesn’t disappoint. But it’s been a minute since Season 3 was released, so quite a bit has happened since you last saw the Oppenheim Group’s realtors. Here’s a recap of everything that’s transpired between Season 3 and Season 4 of Selling Sunset, so you can jump right back into the drama without missing a beat.
TV SERIES
Register Citizen

‘Selling Sunset’ Returns: How Outrageous LA Real Estate Agent Christine Quinn Made Herself Star of the Netflix Series

Early in the new season of Netflix’s unscripted series “Selling Sunset,” launching Nov. 24, an employee at a realty firm offers to give a newly hired colleague some advice. “I know you said it’s just like high school,” she notes, before launching into a monologue about how she “fell into this trap” of believing a co-worker’s kind exterior and how another office employee is “jelly-fishy” — “‘cause jellyfish have no spines or whatever.” Christine Quinn, the star of “Selling Sunset,” delivers these observations calmly and conversationally, as if unloading is a daily practice, before punctuating it all with a goofy, face-shaking impression of how a jellyfish moves.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gwyneth Paltrow
Person
Christine Quinn
Person
Kristen Stewart
Person
Jason Oppenheim
Person
Edie Falco
Person
Chrishell Stause
Person
Chloé Zhao
undertheradarmag.com

Selling Sunset (Season Four)

Nov 24, 2021 By Lily Moayeri Photography by Netflix Web Exclusive. Sky-high spike heels, super-brief bottoms, hair that is short in one shot and long in another, nails like talons and lipstick that arrives in the room before its wearer does. The new season of Netflix’s Selling Sunset, the unscripted real estate series revolving around the uber-attractive agents of the luxury real estate firm, the Oppenheim Group, is back for its fourth season. “Hiyeeee…”
TV SERIES
Distractify

Here Are the Current Ages of the Beautiful 'Selling Sunset' Cast

With the fourth season of Selling Sunset being added to Netflix on Nov. 24, 2021, fans of the show are curious to know more about the beautiful cast. The women working as real estate agents in the Oppenheim Group have such vastly different personalities, yet they’re still able to work well together when it comes to closing million-dollar deals.
TV SERIES
Vulture

Selling Sunset Recap: Story Time

The best reality-TV stories have fans on either side of a debate that can be argued forever. Are you Team Lauren Conrad or Team Speidi? Are you Team Lisa Vanderpump or Team Kyle Richards? Are you Team Carol Baskin Killed Her Husband or Team Carol Baskin Got a Raw Deal? Valid arguments can be made for either side of these debates. The problem with the fight between Christine and Emma is that Christine is so clearly wrong there is not even a debate to be made.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Christine Quinn's Mean Girls villainy in Selling Sunset Season 4 falls apart

"The problem is Christine has neither the gravitas nor strength to be a believable villain or a victim. And this is where the season falls flat," says Morgan Jerkins. "There is no one to root for, no one to hate, but everyone is undoubtedly exhausting." Jerkins adds: "If you are going to be a villain, you have to be committed. Kristin Cavallari. Nene Leakes. Tiffany 'New York' Pollard. We may not have liked them at certain points of their reality TV show careers but they were memorable because they committed to an archetype. Even when they were wrong, they stood in that wrongness, no matter what. Christine flounders: one minute, she facetiously aspires to dictate to her colleagues what they should wear on certain days (a nod to Mean Girls); the next, she runs away from even the slightest bit of confrontation, sniffling with not a single tear to show for it. She’s too wishy-washy to be a villain and too polished to be a victim. What we are left with is a replication of high school politics without an ounce of grit, or, dare I say, true meanness with a purpose. What made season three of Selling Sunset so memorable was that alongside the drama, there were other subplots that kept viewers on their toes: Mary and Romain’s relationship, Chrishell’s divorce, Heather’s desire to get married. This season has none of that and in turn, everyone is cheapened. It would’ve been nice to see how Christine is managing new motherhood after experiencing a traumatic birth, how Romain is forging his independence from his older, much more established wife or how even Davina is learning more about dynamics and boundaries since her mouth got her in trouble last time. But no. All we get is a bunch of finger-pointing with no one really being able to see it through with words, which makes one ask: are they afraid of each other? And if they were, wouldn’t it be enlightening, or at the very least entertaining, to see where that fear might lead?"
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Selling Sunset#Real Estate Brokerage#Reality Tv#Real Estate Agents#Mtv#Done Productions#Oppenheim Group#Bravo#Selling Tampa
realitytitbit.com

What is Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn's height?

Christine Quinn has been a stand-out cast member on Netflix’s Selling Sunset since the show first began in 2019. The show is back in 2021 for a fourth season and Chrstine is back, along with her cast members Davina Potratz, Heather Rae Young, Maya Vander and co!. The Selling Sunset...
TV & VIDEOS
Cosmopolitan

Selling Sunset season 4 fans have lots of thoughts about the filter

Season four of Selling Sunset is officially on Netflix, and fans have all sorts of opinions. From thoughts about Davina Potratz's $75million listing to tweets about Emma Herman and Christine Quinn's historic feud; the latest thing to gain viewers' attention is the filter on the camera. Selling Sunset follows the...
TV SERIES
Parade

Feuds! Friends! Million-Dollar Mansions! What to Expect From Selling Sunset Season 4

It’s been more than a year since Season 3 of Selling Sunset premiered in August 2020, so it’s been a long wait, but Netflix finally revealed that the fourth season of its “docusoap” will premiere on Wednesday, Nov. 24 with all the multimillion-dollar mansions, friendships, feuds, and fashion that fans expect as it follows the drama-filled lives of the top real estate agents at L.A.’s The Oppenheim Group.
TV SERIES
Cosmopolitan

The most famous celebrities the Selling Sunset cast have sold houses to

We're so obsessed with Selling Sunset that it's sometimes easy to forget that the cast are legitimate realtors with huge client lists, and not just TV stars. In reality, the team at The Oppenheim Group have sold some pretty unreal houses to some pretty huge names, from Orlando Bloom to Meryl Streep. Here's our round up of the biggest celebrities the cast have sold houses to. Try not to get too jealous...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Independent

Simu Liu enlists Netflix’s Selling Sunset to purchase house

Simu Liu has enlisted the Selling Sunset crew to help him purchase his dream home.The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star will appear on the upcoming fourth season of the Netflix show.Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause told Entertainment Weekly that Liu initially said he was a fan of the show on Twitter: “You have to give all the props to Twitter. It started very innocently enough of me just being excited that he was a fan of the show because I felt like he wasn’t the kind of person that you would have expected to be...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy