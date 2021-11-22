ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eddie Redmayne Says Starring in The Danish Girl “Was a Mistake”

By Chris Murphy
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEddie Redmayne has a few regrets. In an interview with The Sunday Times, the actor addresses the backlash surrounding his decision to portray Lili Elbe—one of the first people to undergo gender confirmation surgery—in the 2015 film The Danish Girl. Even at the time, Redmayne faced backlash for taking on the...

Eddie Redmayne Admitted That Playing A Transgender Woman In “The Danish Girl” Was A “Mistake” And Something He Wouldn’t Do Now Six Years After Receiving Heavy Criticism For Accepting The Role

Eddie Redmayne has reflected on criticism of his casting as a transgender woman in The Danish Girl. Eddie was at the center of backlash back in 2015 after he portrayed a transgender woman in the film, which tells the real-life story of his character, Lili Elbe, who was one of the first people to undergo gender affirmation surgery.
Danish Girl Regrets; King Richard‘s True Stories; RIP Peter Aykroyd

Eddie Redmayne says playing a trans woman in The Danish Girl was “a mistake”; the true story of some key scenes in King Richard; R.I.P. Peter Aykroyd. All in today’s Movie News Rundown. But First: Check our homepage this afternoon and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to be...
Eddie Redmayne regrets role as a transgender character: 'It was a mistake'

Eddie Redmayne earned an Oscar nomination for playing a transgender character in The Danish Girl, but he now believes doing so was "a mistake." The actor reflected on the 2015 film, in which he stars as one of the first known people to undergo gender reassignment surgery, in an interview with The Sunday Times, revealing he would not take the role again today, per Variety.
Eddie Redmayne Had the Perfect Response to a Question About His Controversial “Danish Girl” Role

Eddie Redmayne earned an Oscar nomination for playing painter Lili Elbe, one of the first recipients of gender reassignment surgery, in 2015’s The Danish Girl. But in the years since, the role has sparked controversy due to the fact that Redmayne, a cisgendered straight man, was playing a trans woman. In a new interview with The Sunday Times, the actor admits that he regrets accepting the role.
Paul Thomas Anderson on Inspiration: “The Rainbow Is Right in Your Living Room, Idiot!”

The writer-director talks about Licorice Pizza, the “unnecessarily icky” side of awards season, and how he collaborates with partner Maya Rudolph. Paul Thomas Anderson is calling from the Valley. “Where else would I be?” the Oscar-nominated writer-director exclaims when I ask. He’s lived in this slip of Los Angeles for much of his life and set several of his genre-defying, rabidly obsessed-over films there, including his most recent—the ’70s-era coming-of-age story Licorice Pizza. It’s an endearing, risqué tale about Gary, a 15-year-old boy (Cooper Hoffman, son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman) and Alana, a 25-year-old woman (Alana Haim, of the sister-trio rock band Haim) who form an immediate, curious bond that borders on an inappropriate romance. Gary’s charm and hustle, based on the real-life adventures of producer Gary Goetzman, a former child actor, is a fine match for Alana’s wry tongue and a lifestyle so aimless that she hangs out with teenage boys all the time. The movie is jovial and sun-drenched, so much so that Anderson didn’t want to release it in the dead of winter.
Furs and Murder: Lady Gaga’s House of Gucci Character Is Even Wilder in Real Life

In House of Gucci, Lady Gaga channels a character so outsized that it does not seem possible she is based on a real-life woman, even if all of the film’s promotional materials, plus Gaga herself, say so. What mortal skis in full jewelry, makeup, and fur—making Bond–villain–esque threats while stirring espresso in St. Moritz and Godfather–like orders (“It’s time to take out the trash”) while sitting by a fire in gold lamé? What kind of woman befriends her clairvoyant…and then enlists said clairvoyant to project manage a hit on her husband?
Jared Leto Says 'House Of Gucci' Role Had Him 'Snorting Lines Of Arrabbiata Sauce'

Jared Leto went to some, um, questionable lengths to prepare for his role in “House of Gucci.”. The Oscar winner stars as designer Paolo Gucci in the crime drama, which explores the Gucci dynasty and opens in theaters Friday. In an interview with i-D magazine published this week, the actor explained how he did a “deep dive” into the character once shooting began. And, in his words, he went well beyond standard method acting techniques.
Will Lead Actor Be Oscar’s Most Competitive Category?

With King Richard and Tick, Tick...Boom! now streaming at home (on HBO Max and Netflix, respectively), Will Smith’s and Andrew Garfield’s best-actor Oscar-hopeful performances are now available for all to see. But in an especially strong year for lead male performances, their competition isn’t far behind. Ahead, Rebecca Ford and David Canfield dig deep into the field, from A-listers showing new sides of their talent to up-and-comers looking for their first big break with Oscar.
9 Oscar Front-Runners You Can Watch Right Now

Academy members, film critics, and guild members are often incredibly busy over the Thanksgiving holiday, catching up on a flood of screeners, RSVPing to special screenings, and rushing to catch all the award hopefuls that are suddenly knocking on their doors. For the average moviegoer, it can often be very different. For example, Adam McKay’s star-studded Don’t Look Up is screening all over New York and Los Angeles for a variety of awards voters, but it won’t be available in theaters until December 10, and not on the Netflix streaming platform until Christmas Eve.
Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
