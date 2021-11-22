ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Chrissy Teigen Undergoes Eyebrow Transplant Surgery, Shares “Crazy” Results

By Emily Kirkpatrick
Vanity Fair
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChrissy Teigen has a new set of thick, bushy eyebrows thanks to a surgery that takes hair follicles from the back of your head and installs them over your eyes. The model showed off her new look on Instagram Stories on Saturday, revealing that she’d just undergone the elective procedure. “I...

www.vanityfair.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson: Chrissy Teigen has a theory

Chrissy Teigen says she has no idea if Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are a couple, but she still has some thoughts about it. Teigen and her husband, singer John Legend, have been close friends with Kardashian and Kanye West whom she filed for divorce from in February. Kardashian has...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen Say Pete Davidson Getting Kim K with Humor

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen say there's one specific thing about Pete Davidson that could be the key to wooing Kim Kardashian -- his enormous funny bone. We got John and Chrissy outside her office Wednesday and our photog asked what they make of Pete and Kim going on a secret dinner date in his hometown of Staten Island.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Ciara highlights 68lbs weight loss in gorgeous curve-hugging dress

Ciara has been proudly showing off her 68lbs weight loss ever since she hit her pre-baby weight back in June. The Level Up singer delighted her fans on Wednesday when she shared some gorgeous images from an impromptu photoshoot in her backyard, highlighting her hourglass figure in a curve-hugging midi dress. Ciara looked gorgeous as she posed for photos, adding a pair of strappy silver heels and some bling jewelry.
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Jason Diamond
Person
Chrissy Teigen
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
Person
John Mulaney
Mashed

Chrissy Teigen Pens Emotional Post After Thanksgiving Dinner

Last year, singer Chrissy Teigen and her husband, John Legend, had a particularly tough Thanksgiving. It had only been a couple of months since they lost their son, Jack. According to US Magazine, Legend still took to Instagram to express gratitude for his family and wrote a simple caption with a picture of Teigen and their kids. It read, "so so grateful for these three. Happy Thanksgiving!"
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Chrissy Teigen Blasted by Social Media for Her 'Squid Game' Party

Chrissy Teigen's Squid Game-themed celebrity party isn't sitting well with fans. The TV personality has found herself at the center of controversy after she hosted a party with fellow A-list celebs, including Shay Mitchell and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, at her home over the weekend themed around the hit South Korean Netflix original series, a theme that now has fans accusing her of being "tone deaf."
CELEBRITIES
papermag.com

Chrissy Teigen Totally Missed the Point of 'Squid Game'

Anyone that's seen Squid Game — and odds are you have, given it's one of the most-watched shows in recent memory — will no doubt be aware that the Netflix show portrays a Hunger Games-style competition where cash-strapped contestants compete for a large prize by playing children's games with an extremely lethal twist, all for the amusement of the upper class. The show is a dark dystopian look at the cruelties of capitalism and the extremes it can be pushed to; it's a timely and well-crafted message that has already netted the show a second season. It's just a shame that it all went over Chrissy Teigen's head.
TV & VIDEOS
Mashed

The Big Problem People Had With Chrissy Teigen's Squid Game Party

Unless you've been living under a rock, you've most likely heard of the latest Netflix phenomenon, "Squid Game." The streaming sensation follows a desperate and in debt group of South Koreans who have entered into a deadly tournament full of children's games in order to win cash (via CNN). The ultimate prize for the tournament winner? Roughly $38 million in U.S. dollars (via WGNTV). Suspenseful, well-scripted, and incredibly entertaining, the show has become the most watched series in Netflix history, with 142 million viewers tuning into the series within the first month, as noted by What to Watch.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eyebrows#British Royal Family#Instagram Stories
Footwear News

Chrissy Teigen Sparkles in Crystal Chandelier Blazer & Strappy Heels for Gwen Stefani Concert

When in Las Vegas, it’s only right that you show out. Chrissy Teigen did just that as she attended Gwen Stefani’s final concert at her residency over the weekend at the Zappos Theater in Sin City. Teigen pulled out the most perfect outfit for the occasion. View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) Ahead of the show, Teigen shared photos of herself getting ready inside her closet. The model wore a sparkly oversized blazer by Romeo Hunte with layered tiers of fringe that looked equivalent to a hanging crystal chandelier. She wore the suit jacket with...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Vanity Fair

Sandra Bullock Thinks She and Keanu Reeves “Maybe Could Have Survived” As a Couple

Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves probably could've made it as a couple, but the actress confessed that she much prefers the multi-decade-long friendship they share instead. Bullock spoked to Esquire as part of the magazine's new cover story on Reeves, clarifying that, despite rumors to the contrary, she and the actor have never been anything more than platonic friends. When asked if they ever dated, she replied, “Nope. But who knows? Keanu's a guy who, I feel like, is friends with every woman he's ever dated. I don't think there's anyone who has something horrible to say about him. So maybe we could have survived. I don't know.” Bullock and Reeves starred opposite one another in both 1994's Speed and 2006's The Lake House.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Complex

Chrissy Teigen Faces Criticism After Throwing Expensive ‘Squid Game’ Party

Chrissy Teigen, who has famously taken social media breaks due to criticism, is once again facing backlash after she hosted a Squid Game-themed party. The event was organized by party planners Wife of the Party, according to the New York Post. Featuring a maze staircase and actual prizes including “a flight to Napa and dinner for two at [famous restaurant] French Laundry.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vanity Fair

Why You Shouldn’t Mess With Adele’s Song Order on 30

Recording artists often take pride in their album song orders. Lou Reed even commanded his fans to listen to his 1989 opus New York in one sitting “as though it were a book or a movie.” But in the age of streaming (and our distracted plugged-in times), it’s less likely that a listener will experience a full-length album as the artist planned.
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Whitney Port Tearfully Reveals She's 7 Weeks Pregnant with 'Likely Another Unhealthy Pregnancy'

Whitney Port shared some bittersweet family news this week. On Wednesday, The Hills: New Beginnings star, 36, announced in a video on her YouTube channel that she is pregnant, expecting another child with husband Tim Rosenman. In the clip, a recent doctor's visit has the couple "scared" for the health of their baby on the way after they previously suffered the loss of three different pregnancies.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Julianne Hough Is a Dancing Fire Emoji in New Sheer Dress and Instagram Is Here for It

Time and time again, Julianne Hough proves that her style is pure fire. While visiting Qatar to celebrate Fashion Trust Arabia’s third annual FTA Prize gala, which celebrates up-and-coming and established designers in the Middle East and North African region, the 33-year-old former Dancing With the Stars pro stunned in a sparkly silver Maison Valentino number. The Cinderella-esque gown featured soft crystals, sheer long sleeves, and a gorgeous train. Julianne styled the dress with silver sandals and wore her hair long and wavy.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vanity Fair

Andrew Garfield Calls His Grief for Late Mother “Unexpressed Love”

In a handful of recent interviews, Andrew Garfield has been reflecting on his return to acting and how it’s helped him cope with the recent loss of his mother. During an appearance on The Late Show on Monday, host Stephen Colbert asked the actor about his new film tick, tick... BOOM! in which he plays Jonathan Larson, the Rent lyricist and composer who died the same day as the musical’s debut, and “how doing this show, or any show, and art itself helps you deal with grief.” After taking a moment to compose himself, Garfield replied, “I love talking about it, by the way, so if I cry, it’s…only a beautiful thing.” He continued, “This is all the unexpressed love. The grief that will remain with us until we pass because we never get enough time with each other, right? No matter if someone lives until 60, 15, or 99. So I hope this grief stays with me because it’s all the unexpressed love that I didn’t get to tell her. And I told her every day! We all told her every day, she was the best of us.” Lynn Garfield died of pancreatic cancer in 2019.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy