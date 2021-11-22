Rhode Island man gets 14 years on weapons, drug charges

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man found to be in possession of drugs and two guns that he was barred from possessing because of a previous conviction for a violent crime has been sentenced to serve 14 years in prison, prosecutors said Monday.

Francisco Vega, 36, was sentenced last week to 20 years behind bars with 14 to serve and the balance suspended with probation after pleading no contest to fentanyl and gun possession charges, according to a statement from the office of state Attorney General Peter Neronha.

According to prosecutors, Providence police seized two loaded pistols and fentanyl from Vega in August 2020 following a traffic stop and execution of a search warrant at his home. One weapon was found in the car and one was found in the home, prosecutors said.

Police also found the drugs and ammunition in the home, prosecutors said.

Under state law, people convicted of crimes of violence are prohibited from possessing firearms. Vega was previously convicted of second-degree murder, prosecutors said.