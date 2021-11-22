ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Say Goodbye To Your Small Cramped Bathroom With These 10 Steps

By Josh Samuels
defpen
defpen
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When was the last time you bumped your elbows against the shower doors in the midst of your bathtime? Or the time you knocked into the edges of the vanity cabinet while doing your skincare? If you have an answer to any of these questions, we are here to tell you...

defpen.com

Comments / 0

Related
goodshomedesign.com

These Tiny Home And Shed Prefab Units Starts At $10,400

If your family is growing this year or you are simply in need of more space, there is no need in buying a larger house when you can extend the existing one. Adding extra space is much easier than you think, with the use of prefab units that can be delivered right to your door.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

This Is the Color Experts Say You Should Paint Your Kitchen In 2022

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. New year, new hue. If one of your resolutions for 2022 is to spruce up your space with a lick of paint, start thinking about it now so you can grab a great deal on all the essentials during Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Whether you’re a fan of the various shades of green we’ve seen in the color of the year reports, or something a little more “out there”, consider the top paint trends that are set to become huge hits in the new year ahead.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Next Web

This pop-up cabin is a huge step up over that cramped, little tent.

TLDR: The Carsule Pop-Up Cabin attaches to your vehicle to serve as a comfortable and spacious outdoor living room. There’s a rustic charm to camping out, pitching a tent and sleeping in the great outdoors. But be honest…if you could actually sleep and enjoy the convenience of your own personal cabin in place of that tent, you’d ditch those tentpoles in a heartbeat.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roofs
Apartment Therapy

This $20 Organizer Saved so Much Cabinet Space in My Tiny Kitchen

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you have drawers in your kitchen right now, cherish them. Yes, I’m talking drawers where you store silverware, dish towels, cooking tools, and basically anything else that you regularly use in the kitchen. When I moved to my new apartment, I quickly discovered that there isn’t a single drawer in my kitchen. You heard that right — not one! Which means that I can’t even make use of the OXO organizer Kitchn’s executive lifestyle director loves, these expert-approved drawer organizers, or this chic tray to tidy up a junk drawer. One particular downside of this design is the lack of a spice drawer. To remedy this, we’d initially shoved four roommates’ worth of seasonings into our cabinet, taking up almost an entire shelf and wasting precious storage space. That is, until I decided to think vertically with these $20 wall-mounted floating shelves.
HOME & GARDEN
theintelligencer.com

10 tiny homes you can buy online

For people who have been priced out of the traditional housing market, don't need a ton of space or prefer creating a smaller carbon footprint, some have found tiny homes a suitable alternative to larger, pricier houses. A tiny house isn't just a home that's smaller than usual. While definitions...
SHOPPING
brightside.me

10 Everyday Habits That Make Our House Look Cluttered

The living room, kitchen, and bedroom are the spaces we tend to neglect the most in our home, according to a survey conducted by the furniture company, Joybird. As much as we like our home to look neat and tidy, the rush to accomplish our tasks sometimes causes us to make mistakes that, no matter how small, contribute to the accumulation of clutter.
INTERIOR DESIGN
countryliving.com

This is the exact date you should put up your Christmas decorations

The festive season is right around the corner, but what is the exact date Brits should be putting up their Christmas decorations?. According to electrical wholesaler ERF, most households will deck the halls on Sunday 28th November this year — exactly 27 days before Christmas day. It might seem early for some, but this fits in with traditions that decorations should be put up at the beginning of Advent (four weeks before Christmas).
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
SFGate

'Love It or List It' Spots One Thing in Your Kitchen That Can Sink a Home Sale

On HGTV's "Love It or List It," real estate agent David Visentin tries to find a new house for his clients, while designer Hilary Farr works hard to renovate their home and persuade them to stay. Yet on the latest episode, Farr is challenged by homeowners with a mile-long list of complaints about their property, prompting Farr to complain, "Young modern couples want it all!"
TV & VIDEOS
KHOU

Living large in a tiny home

We visited a Houston-area tiny home community to find out what the buzz is all about. There’s a reason shows like Tiny House Nation, Tiny House Hunters and Tiny Paradise are so popular. The idea of downsizing — of getting rid of all that junk that’s cluttering your house — appeals to a lot of people.
HOUSTON, TX
rismedia.com

5 Habits of Clean People That You Can Adopt in Your Home

For some, keeping house comes naturally. For others, particularly those with young children, it can feel like a constant battle. If your home is not as tidy as you would like, implementing some carefully chosen new habits can be all that it takes to tip the scales. Make cleaning and tidying more manageable than ever before by adopting these habits “clean people” already know.
HOME & GARDEN
thespruce.com

Designers Explain How to Spot a Thrift Store Gem

Whether thrift shopping has long been one of your weekly pastimes or is just now becoming a new favorite habit, you're likely aware that you most definitely can score gems while bargain hunting. However, you also probably know that not every thrift store trip leads to extreme success and there is often a lot to sort through in order to find something worth calling home—or posting on Instagram—about. To help you maximize your time at the thrift store and shop like a pro, we polled four designers who are all experienced thrifters and know which pieces are the real deal. Below, they share exactly what you need to keep in mind while strolling the aisles of your favorite secondhand spot.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Cave-Like Kitchen Becomes an Airy, Chef’s Cook Space With IKEA Cabinets and a $100 Marble Backsplash Hack

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When interior decorator Katie Woodman and her husband, Joseph, first found their split-level house in Ft. Collins, Colorado, they fell hard for its unique features including a treehouse-like upper deck, a huge wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and a large solarium perfect for plant babies. For as much charm as the home packed though, some of the ‘70s era quirks just didn’t mesh with the couple’s aesthetic, from orange floral carpeting and popcorn ceilings to dark wood doors and trim plus a few weirdly-placed walls, the worst of which was bringing their cook space down.
INTERIOR DESIGN
TrendHunter.com

Two-Bedroom Tiny Homes

Tiny homes are commonly associated with being great for one or two people but quickly run out of space when it comes to families, which is something the Build Tiny 'Kingfisher' could potentially change. The home is outfitted with ample living space on the main floor with a well-sized kitchen...
HOME & GARDEN
defpen

defpen

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
722K+
Views
ABOUT

Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.

 https://www.defpen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy