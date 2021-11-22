Missing North Carolina man found dead; woman charged

SHELBY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man reported missing more than two weeks ago has been found dead, and the woman he lived with is charged in his death, police said.

Kings Mountain police reported finding Keith Adams, 60, on Thursday off a road in Cleveland County. On Friday, police charged Darlene Black, 63 with first-degree murder in Adams’ death, the Gaston Gazette reported.

Police found Black in South Carolina and she now awaits extradition to Cleveland County, Kings Mountain Police Chief Lisa Proctor said.

Adams and Black lived together, but police did not offer any details about their relationship.

Adams, who worked as a truck driver, was reported missing on Nov. 5 after not showing up for work. Police are awaiting an autopsy by the Medical Examiner’s Office. to determine a cause of death.