The Night Extension Homemakers Club met November 3 at the Greensburg Adult Center with Joan Greiwe and Linda Weigel as hostesses. Although only four of our members were in attendance, we had a bountiful meeting with discussions and presentations. President Linda led us in the Homemakers Creed and then the Pledge to the American Flag. For inspiration, we repeated the Hail Mary for the veterans. The Thought of the Month was given by Joan.

GREENSBURG, IN ・ 8 DAYS AGO