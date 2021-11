NEW ORLEANS — The offense is now 0-for-8 in their last eight two-point conversion attempts. Are you aware of that stat?. “We’re aware of it. Some of it is situational. Obviously, the two-point conversion to tie the game last week goes to a normal game (if we convert). When you have a penalty, you’re probably kicking (the extra-point), but obviously we had to go for it. But yeah, we pay attention to that.”

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO