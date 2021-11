Illinois State Treasurer Michael W. Frerichs has set out on a mission to return 11 Purple Heart medals, one of which was found in Oak Park, to their rightful owners. Each medal was found inside safe deposit boxes in various banks which had been untouched for years, according to the state treasurer. The Purple Heart discovered in Oak Park was inside a bank safe deposit box carrying the name “Smith” and was recorded with the state treasurer’s office over 20 years ago — Nov. 18, 2002. Those with information regarding the Purple Heart found in Oak Park should contact the Frerich’s office.

