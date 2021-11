#2 Michigan (2-0) vs #35 Seton Hall (2-0) Michigan draws ancient foe Seton Hall in this year's Gavitt Games. After an extended ramp-up period—credit to the AD here for being patient—The Hall has been consistently good under Kevin Willard but never great. Before a 14-13 record last year he'd taken the Pirates to four straight tournaments that would have been five if the 2020 tourney happened, but he's only been out of the first round once and has not notched a Sweet 16. Seton Hall did share a Big East title in 2020, and Kenpom thought they'd be a three seed.

