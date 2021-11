It’s always nice when a game receives additional graphical updates years after launching. In this case, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice fans got a pleasant surprise with new RTX support for ray tracing and DLSS. The game has gotten not only the latter two tech, but it also received support for AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR). PC players also now have access to other recent enhancements that arrived on Xbox, with better level of detail, materials, and particles. Even with all of this, the game still runs like a dream with ray tracing turned off, averaging 100+ fps at 1440p on an RTX 3090 card. I grabbed a couple of four-way comparison shots showcasing both ray tracing and DLSS at different levels.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO