Thoughts on 10 Players after Eagles Beat Saints

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... But when asked if Hurts presents the same issues as “typical running quarterbacks,” Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan quickly shot back, “I wouldn’t call him typical.” “I mean, as shifty as he is and the speed he has, he’s probably as close to Mike Vick with that elusive speed, how deadly he is with his ability to scramble and extend these plays, as you’re gonna see,” Jordan said of Hurts, who ranks second among quarterbacks behind Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson this season with 549 yards and 5.72 yards per carry. “For a defensive lineman, it’s something you hate to see because you’re not really allowed to rush now,” Jordan lamented. Saints defensive end Carl Granderson agreed, stressing it’s even more imperative to remain disciplined in assignments. “This game is pretty much like you’re playing Navy or Air Force,” Granderson said of colleges known for option offenses. “Back at Wyoming, I played Air Force every year. So you gotta do your job. Everybody has an assignment. You cannot just run up the field thinking you’re gonna get a sack. That’s what (Hurts) wants you to do.”

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO