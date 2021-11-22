ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

FAQs: COVID-19 Vaccinations in the APAC Region on November 23, 2021

By Press release submission
Cook County Record
Cook County Record
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLittler Mendelson recently issued the following announcement. Tune in for answers to the most frequently asked questions that employers are asking about the COVID-19 vaccination in the APAC region. Our international panel will update you on the latest mandates and provide practical recommendations for navigating and complying with...

cookcountyrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

100 million Indians have skipped their second vaccine dose, leaving the country vulnerable to a third COVID wave

Subscribe to Eastworld for insight on what’s dominating business in Asia, delivered free to your inbox. Less than two weeks ago, India celebrated administering its 1 billionth COVID-19 vaccine in a campaign that has partially inoculated nearly 70% of the country’s 900 million adults. Now, a new reality is worrying its health authorities: More than 100 million people have not turned up for their scheduled second vaccine dose, leaving the country vulnerable to a third wave.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX40

Five things to know about omicron, new COVID-19 ‘variant of concern’

(THE HILL) — The announcement of a COVID-19 variant called B.1.1529 this week by scientists in South Africa, where it was first detected, has sent governments and financial markets around the world reeling. The World Health Organization (WHO) held an emergency meeting on Friday, where it designated the new strain, which it called omicron, a “variant of concern,” or VOC, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apac#Covid 19#Faqs#Vaccinations#Asia Pacific Team#Times
The Independent

Hong Kong blames passenger with ‘selfish mask’ for first case of new Covid variant

Authorities in Hong Kong blamed a South African traveller who was allegedly wearing a “selfish” mask with a valve for bringing the new variant of coronavirus to the city.Health officials had earlier confirmed cross-infection between two guests on the same floor of the Regal Airport Hotel in Hong Kong after they both tested positive for the virus. The South African and another guest were quarantined in opposite rooms. Officials said both persons were fully vaccinated.As a precautionary measure, 12 people who were staying in rooms close to the infected persons have been placed under compulsory 14-day quarantine at a government...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTAJ

US to ban travel from South Africa, 7 other African nations due to COVID-19 variant

BRUSSELS (AP) — The White House said Friday the U.S. will restrict travel from South Africa and seven other countries in the region beginning Monday due to a new COVID-19 variant. A World Health Organization panel named the variant “omicron” and classified it as a highly transmissible virus of concern, the same category that includes […]
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
New Zealand
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
KTLA

New coronavirus variant, omicron, emerges in southern Africa, prompting travel restrictions

Nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the world raced Friday to contain a new coronavirus variant potentially more dangerous than the one that has fueled relentless waves of infection on nearly every continent. A World Health Organization panel named the variant “omicron” and classified it as a highly transmissible virus of concern, the same category that includes the […]
TRAVEL
enplugged.com

The COVID-19 Vaccine Countdown!

Experts say that while the novel Coronavirus that hit planet earth in December 2019 created an unprecedented crisis for humankind the response to it by researchers, medical scientists and pharmaceutical companies in trying to discover a vaccine is also unprecedented. Under normal circumstances the process of discovering, testing and producing a vaccine takes from 5 years to 10 years thanks to the high failure rate associated with it. Therefore, the probability of having an effective COVID-19 vaccine within a year of the pandemic invasion is incredible news that speaks volumes about the non-stop efforts, dedication, round-the-clock supervision, utilization of special funds and global coordination put into it. As per the World Health Organization, at present there are nearly 200 vaccine candidates out of which 44 are in various stages of human clinical trials, and a few are about to be approved by the regulators. This would indeed be another crowing glory of the human quest should a safe and effective vaccine be really found and readied for public use in the coming months or even in the coming weeks.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WREG

EXPLAINER: What is this new COVID variant in South Africa?

LONDON (AP) — South African scientists identified a new version of the coronavirus this week that they say is behind a recent spike in COVID-19 infections in Gauteng, the country’s most populous province. It’s unclear where the new variant actually arose, but it was first detected by scientists in South Africa and has now been […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Weather Channel

COVID-19 FAQs: Everything You Need to Know About ‘Omicron’—the Most Mutated Coronavirus Variant Yet

Of late, the novel coronavirus has sent the alarm bells ringing once again, with COVID-19 infections spiking drastically in parts of Europe. Amid the chaos, a new heavily-mutated variant—believed to be the most mutated version of the novel coronavirus yet—appears to have reared its head, with its emergence sending shockwaves around the world.
PUBLIC HEALTH
News 8 WROC

Netherlands, Australia find omicron variant as curbs spread

(AP) — The Netherlands confirmed 13 cases of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus on Sunday and Australia found two as the countries half a world apart became the latest to detect it in travelers arriving from southern Africa. A raft of curbs being imposed by nations around the world as they scramble to […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Australia halts border reopening, as WHO warns on new variant

Australia on Monday halted a plan to relax border restrictions imposed last year to fight the Covid pandemic, as a new variant sweeping the world prompted the WHO to warn of potential "severe" consequences. Countries across the world have reacted to the Omicron strain, first identified in southern Africa, by slamming their borders shut despite the variant having already reached Europe, Asia and North America. Australia, which has already confirmed five cases of Omicron, was set to relax restrictions on skilled workers and students from Wednesday in a boon to industries suffering labour shortages under one of the world's toughest border regimes. But Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a two-week delay on the plan to allow Australia to gather information on the new variant, following announcements from Japan and Israel of bans on foreign travellers.
SOUTH AFRICA
Cook County Record

Cook County Record

Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
546K+
Views
ABOUT

Legal journal covering civil courts, and other news, in Cook County, Illinois.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy