12 Silly Twitter Life Hacks To Be Thankful For This Week

Gratitude is an emotion indubitably correlated with happiness. Although it is one of the healthiest emotions, it can also be one of the hardest to feel when things seem to be at their worst. I have experienced — and constantly remind myself — that when things aren’t going as I had planned, if I am thankful, it all works out. Thanksgiving is a blissful holiday that reminds us to be thankful for what we have, but the positive vibes and feels of the holiday can transfer to our everyday lives if we change our attitudes to be thankful. Here are ways to find gratitude through everyday life so that you can give thanks for 365 days of the year.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO