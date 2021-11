This story originally appeared on RealSimple.com by Amanda Richards. I've been exfoliating since I was a mystified teen with absolutely zero clue how to clear up her skin. Of course, I began my exfoliation journey as most do: with harsh physical exfoliants (often containing ground-up nuts) on tender young hormonal skin, almost certainly exacerbating my skin woes. When I grew up and started working in beauty, I learned about the magic that is chemical exfoliation — AHAs, BHAs, and more. After the copious amounts of trial and error that come with testing products for a living, I found a formula that I know my teenage self would have lost her mind over: It's Paula's Choice 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant (Buy It, $30, paulaschoice.com), the magic sauce my skin was always missing.

