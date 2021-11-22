Michael Symon's Simple Solution To Pots Boiling Over

Whether you're creating a risotto with mushrooms or peas, Arborio rice is probably the grain you'll reach for. A type of medium-grain rice that was first grown in Italy, Arborio is named for the region where it originated, according to MasterClass. Arborio, which has small, white, oval-shaped grains, continues to be cultivated in Italy today, as well as the U.S. The Spruce Eats shares that this rice is very high in the type of starch known as amylopectin, and because the rice is only lightly milled, much of that starch stays intact within the grains. While some types of rice call for rinsing before cooking to wash away excess starch, you want to keep the starch in Arborio to achieve a dish with a creamy texture. This way, it also retains a bit of pleasant chewiness when cooked.
