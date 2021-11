THOMAS – The verdict is in, and it definitely shows the talent that we had in our own backyard with the Snake River Panthers football team. They had a Player of the Year in Cole Gilbert, who by the coaches’ own admission kept the Panthers in the game a number of times during this season. Disregard the overall team record, even though that is often how a team is measured, look at the number of players who made the all-conference teams on offense and defense. That is a lot of talent.

FOOTBALL ・ 9 DAYS AGO