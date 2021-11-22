Cozy Ribbed Flannel Holiday Throws just $11.69 + shipping!

Though convention might tell us to spruce and upgrade our space in the spring (alongside a feverish amount of post-winter cleaning), there is a case to be made for elevating your home right now, mid-fall and pre-holidays. After all, if you're going to be receiving guests and hosting from late November to early January, why not make your kitchen, bedroom, and living room as cozy and inviting as they can be? Luckily, Urban Outfitters agrees: The brand is having a Friendsgiving sale right now, with deals up to 25 percent off on home items like furniture, bedding, decor, dinnerware, and more.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 12 DAYS AGO