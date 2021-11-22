ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cozy Ribbed Flannel Holiday Throws just $11.69 + shipping!

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZulily has these Cozy Ribbed Flannel Holiday Throws on sale for $12.99 today. Plus, you’ll get...

People

Urban Outfitters Put Hundreds of Home Decor Items on Sale, Just in Time to Make Your Place Cozy for the Holidays

Though convention might tell us to spruce and upgrade our space in the spring (alongside a feverish amount of post-winter cleaning), there is a case to be made for elevating your home right now, mid-fall and pre-holidays. After all, if you're going to be receiving guests and hosting from late November to early January, why not make your kitchen, bedroom, and living room as cozy and inviting as they can be? Luckily, Urban Outfitters agrees: The brand is having a Friendsgiving sale right now, with deals up to 25 percent off on home items like furniture, bedding, decor, dinnerware, and more.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Holiday Velvet Plush Throws only $7.99 at JCPenney!

These North Pole Trading Co. Holiday Velvet Plush Throws would make great gifts!. JCPenney has these North Pole Trading Co. Holiday Velvet Plush Throws for just $7.99 right now!. Choose from six designs. These would make great gift ideas. Shipping is free on orders over $75 or avoid shipping costs...
SHOPPING
Plush Pocket Hoodie & Jogger Sets for $19.79 after exclusive discount!

Grab a great deal on these comfy jogger sets today!. Today only, Zulily has these Plush Pocket Hoodie & Jogger Sets on sale for $21.99, plus you’ll get an exclusive 10% extra discount as our reader — making them just $19.79!. Choose from nine different colors. These look SO cozy...
SHOPPING
Set of 3 Classic Faux Pre-Lit LED Christmas Wreaths only $16!

This is a great deal on these Set of 3 Classic Faux Pre-Lit LED Christmas Wreaths!. Bed, Bath & Beyond has this Set of 3 Classic Faux Pre-Lit LED Christmas Wreaths for just $20 right now! Plus, you can save an extra 20% off when you sign up for their email list making it only $16!
SHOPPING
Kate Spade Harper Tote for $75 shipped! (Reg. $400!)

This is a great deal on the Kate Spade Harper Tote!. Today only, you can get this Kate Spade Harper Tote for $75 shipped! This is regularly $400, so it’s a great deal! Choose from four colors!. Valid today only, November 24, 2021.
SHOPPING
Pyrex 8-Piece Mixing Bowl Set only $14.99 (Reg. $48!), plus more!

Score this Pyrex 8-Piece Mixing Bowl Set for under $15!. Macy’s has this Pyrex 8-Piece Mixing Bowl Set for just $14.99 (regularly $47.99) right now!. This set is perfect for serving, mixing and storing food. You can also get this Pyrex 12-Piece Storage Set for just $14.99 (regularly $47.99)!. Shipping...
SHOPPING
Lifestyle
Shopping
womensrunning.com

Stay Warm and Cozy All Winter Long With These Holiday Gift Ideas

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Just because the weather turns cold doesn’t mean it has to slow you down. With the right planning and preparation (and the right gear, of course), you can stay warm and cozy even when the temps drop and conditions get nasty. These are the best holiday gifts for runners who don’t take it inside in the winter.
BEAUTY & FASHION
livingupstatesc.com

7NEWS Consumer Exclusive: Shipping delays and holiday shopping

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – There’s a bit of a shadow hanging over holiday shopping this year, three words that could leave even Santa scratching his head: Supply chain crisis. In this 7NEWS Consumer Exclusive, the concern is not just whether you’ll get the goods in time, but the rising cost...
GREENVILLE, SC
bravotv.com

How to Throw the Ultimate Bravo-Themed Holiday Party

It's finally time to start planning your 2021 holiday get-togethers! Bravolebs prove time and time again that every great party has a memorable theme, so the virtual Bravo Bazaar is here to help you whoop it up with exactly what you need to throw the ultimate Bravo-themed holiday bash. Make...
CELEBRATIONS
moneysavingmom.com

True Story Christmas Tees for $18.99 shipped!

Jane has these True Story Christmas Tees for $18.99 shipped right now! Choose from four designs and four colors. Psst! We love Jane! Looking for other great Jane deals? Check out their Black Friday Deals that are live right now. Plus, visit our custom Jane page for more of our hand-picked favorite deals each day!
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

Bounce Galaxy Mini Oval Trampolines for $99.99 + shipping!

Today only, Zulily has these Mini Oval Trampolines on sale for $99.99! These are priced at $129 everywhere else on line right now, including Amazon!. Even with shipping fees, you’ll get the best price online right now! Choose from two colors. Shipping starts at $5.99. But if you place one...
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

Toddler & Kid’s Snowsuit & Puffer Coat Sets only $29.99 + shipping!

Get ready for snowy days with these Snowsuits & Puffer Coat Sets!. Zulily has Toddler & Kid’s Snowsuits & Puffer Coat Sets for just $29.99 right now!. That’s just $15 per item which is a really great deal. Choose from lots of cute colors. Shipping starts at $5.99. But if...
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

KidKraft Tabletop Chalkboard & Easel only $15.29 after Exclusive Discount!

This KidKraft Tabletop Chalkboard & Easel looks like so much fun!. Zulily has this KidKraft Tabletop Chalkboard & Easel for just $16.99 right now! Plus, when you shop through our link, you will save an extra 10% off making it only $15.29!. Choose from two colors. These would make such...
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

HOT Deals on Pet Toys, Kennels & Pooper Scoopers!

Today only, Amazon is offering some hot deals on Pet Toys, Kennels & Pooper Scoopers! Here are some deals you can get…. Get this Petmate Arm & Hammer Swivel Bin & Rake Pooper Scooper for just $7.93!. Get this Pet Qwerks BarkBone Stick for just $5.72!. Get this Petmate Two...
PET SERVICES
moneysavingmom.com

Giftable Glow-In-The-Dark Throws for $15.29 after exclusive discount!

Zulily has these Giftable Glow-In-The-Dark Throws on sale for $16.99 today. Plus, you’ll get an exclusive 10% extra discount as our reader — making them just $15.29!. Choose from over 10 fun designs! I could see kids going crazy for these!. Shipping starts at $5.99. But if you place one...
SHOPPING
hypebeast.com

Dime’s Holiday 2021 Collection Is for the Cozy Connoisseur

Dime fuses effortless style with peak comfort for its Holiday 2021 collection. Featuring a range of garments including outerwear, knitwear, sweatpants, jeans, shirts and more, the capsule is fit for relaxing at home or hanging with friends. Collection outerwear is composed of soft corduroy insulated jackets in ice blue and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

