Letter: Re: the Nov. 13. article “Letters to the Editor Nov. 13”

By Rosemary Mancillas, Southeast side
 5 days ago

This is an insane game of "Whack-a-mole." The so-called "War on Drugs" is an UTTER failure. Why not invest more in dealing with the health care epidemic that drug addiction is? If they take these...

The Register-Guard

Letters to the editor for Friday, Nov. 26: Where were Rittenhouse's parents?

I remember the O.J. Simpson trial and a lawyer made a statement that the only thing you are going to hear is who can lie the best. Self-defense or not for Kyle Rittenhouse, why would a 17-year-old need an AR-15? Why would a 17-year-old go to another state and put himself in that situation? Where were the parents? Why would a parent allow a 17-year-old to own such a weapon?
EUGENE, OR
Letter: COVID Mandates

I am vaccinated, but I would not force someone to get it if they were against it. You can still catch it and transmit it. While certain federal employees must become fully vaccinated, Congress isn't required to comply with the vaccine mandate. What hyprocricy is that! Every time I see a football stadium full of 50,000 people shoulder-to-shoulder and no masks in sight, when thousands of people can attend concerts shoulder-to-shoulder, when nurses, doctors, firemen and policemen worked through the worst of this pandemic and exposed themselves every single day to the disease, but now they are mandated to get the vaccine or lose their jobs, when tens of thousands of people crowd the streets to honor the baseball team that won this year, when millions of undocumented immigrants come across the border and flood our country without mandatory vaccination, I ask myself: What is going on here? Getting vaccinated is a personal decision and one that should not be made by the Federal government.
Letters to the Editor Nov. 24: Rittenhouse verdict, infrastructure bill, water at restaurants

I was thrilled as I watched Biden sign the infrastructure bill into law. I am so grateful and hopeful for this landmark legislation that will improve the lives of Americans across the country. Biden’s “blue collar blueprint to rebuild America” will revitalize our economy by making substantial, long-term investments in our work force. Repairing our nation’s roads and bridges, strengthening our electric grid, promoting the manufacture of electric vehicles, improving public transit, and providing broadband access to underserved rural areas will add 1.5 million jobs and increase the GDP by nearly $3 trillion for the next decade. It will improve our nation’s health by investing in clean energy, improving water systems, upgrading other public works, and promoting environmental projects. These long-awaited investments promise a more robust economy and a healthier nation, where anyone who is willing to work hard can have a good job, make a livable wage, raise a family, and enjoy a future free from hunger.
Documented

Family Detention Policy, Explained

-> This article is part of Documented’s Glossary. We want to make it easier to understand the U.S. immigration system. If you want to know more about different visa types and immigration terms, please check our library here. -> To find useful information for immigrants, such as where to find free food or legal representation, check […] The post Family Detention Policy, Explained appeared first on Documented.
IMMIGRATION
Hearing Life in Saddlebrooke 2021

My husband and I have had a wonderful summer here in SaddleBrooke. You see, when most people leave in the summer, we get to explore our community more. The roads have less traffic, we get the best seats at different venues, we don’t have to wait in lines. We also have the pools to ourselves and no more maneuvering for who gets to go first on the trails. It has been great.
SADDLEBROOKE, AZ
Retired probation officer helps youth as Tucson Teen Court volunteer

Alan Hutton was working at the front desk of Southern Arizona YWCA’s Pima County Teen Court one Saturday this fall. Behind him, squirming on a chair, sat a middle-school student. Guilty of abetting a crime, the young teen was there to be sentenced. “Nervous,” Hutton observed, sympathetically, having just registered...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
Local Opinion: Holiday gratitude for the strong Tucson women who helped me

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:. I recently had a hip replacement. I knew that I would need help after the surgery. My older husband has his own medical problems and he depends on me for many things. I called a nursing service and requested daily at-home caregiving help until I could be literally “back on my feet.”
TUCSON, AZ
Letters to the Editor Nov. 15

Re: the Sept. 13 letter "Thanks a lot, anti-vaxxers." Back in September I had a letter printed here saying because of anti-vaxxers catching COVID and filling our hospital beds beyond capacity that necessary surgery for my wife was delayed about 10 days before a bed could be found. Once moved, the procedures were done. However, the delay caused or accelerated a cascade of more medical problems.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Letters to the Editor Nov. 13

When I was a kid in the ‘50s I attended public school with other white kids. No Blacks or Hispanics. They attended their own public schools. This was the American way. I did not learn about them or their culture and they did not learn about me or mine. Then...
TUCSON, AZ

