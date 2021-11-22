Letter: Re: the Nov. 13. article “Letters to the Editor Nov. 13”

I am vaccinated, but I would not force someone to get it if they were against it. You can still catch it and transmit it. While certain federal employees must become fully vaccinated, Congress isn't required to comply with the vaccine mandate. What hyprocricy is that! Every time I see a football stadium full of 50,000 people shoulder-to-shoulder and no masks in sight, when thousands of people can attend concerts shoulder-to-shoulder, when nurses, doctors, firemen and policemen worked through the worst of this pandemic and exposed themselves every single day to the disease, but now they are mandated to get the vaccine or lose their jobs, when tens of thousands of people crowd the streets to honor the baseball team that won this year, when millions of undocumented immigrants come across the border and flood our country without mandatory vaccination, I ask myself: What is going on here? Getting vaccinated is a personal decision and one that should not be made by the Federal government.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO