ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Letter: Minimum wage doesn't cause inflation

By Clyde R. Steele, Oro Valley
tucson.com
 5 days ago

A recent letter writer to the Star claimed that the minimum wage substantially increases inflation, but current inflationary events prove the opposite. Increases in gas, cars, beef, and problems in the supply chain are...

tucson.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Where US workers are quitting jobs at record rates

Workers in the U.S. resigned from a record 4.4 million jobs in September. Many Americans are leaving roles for better working conditions and pay amid a historically fast economic recovery. The wave of resignations hasn’t been uniform across the country, though. States in the West, including Hawaii, Montana, Utah and...
ECONOMY
tucson.com

Letter: COVID Mandates

I am vaccinated, but I would not force someone to get it if they were against it. You can still catch it and transmit it. While certain federal employees must become fully vaccinated, Congress isn't required to comply with the vaccine mandate. What hyprocricy is that! Every time I see a football stadium full of 50,000 people shoulder-to-shoulder and no masks in sight, when thousands of people can attend concerts shoulder-to-shoulder, when nurses, doctors, firemen and policemen worked through the worst of this pandemic and exposed themselves every single day to the disease, but now they are mandated to get the vaccine or lose their jobs, when tens of thousands of people crowd the streets to honor the baseball team that won this year, when millions of undocumented immigrants come across the border and flood our country without mandatory vaccination, I ask myself: What is going on here? Getting vaccinated is a personal decision and one that should not be made by the Federal government.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston Herald

Ponnuru: Biden’s inflation pitch doesn’t pass the laugh test

President Joe Biden has taken to saying that the Democrats’ “Build Back Better” legislation will reduce inflation. This spin isn’t just unconvincing. It underscores the absurdity of the Democrats’ political project. The first weakness of Biden’s argument is that the timing is all wrong. On Nov. 10, the White House...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Arizona State
urbancny.com

Excellus BCBS has raised its minimum wage to $18 an hour

Syracuse, NY – Excellus BlueCross BlueShield has raised the minimum wage for all employees at its company to $18 an hour. Previously, the minimum wage was $15 an hour. “I’m excited to share that our organization has a new $18 an hour minimum wage,” said Jim Reed, CEO and president of Excellus BCBS. “We hope an increase in the minimum wage will have a meaningful impact on employees and their families and help us remain competitive when attracting and retaining top talent.”
SYRACUSE, NY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The American City With The Smallest Income Gap

No effort to change the income gap has worked. Most recently, some members of Congress wanted a special tax on America’s 700 billionaire families. (No one can be sure that is the right number.) That failed. Nevertheless, new legislation is likely to raise taxes on those who make $400,000 a year or more. Even a […]
INCOME TAX
Nevada Current

Did Nevada choose employers over workers by paying down UI debt?

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Businesses in Nevada are being spared higher unemployment insurance taxes as a result of federal coronavirus aid flowing to the state, despite recommendations from the Employment Security Council to increase the state UI tax on employers from 1.65 percent to 2 percent. Lawmakers will be able to hold state UI tax steady for 2022 by […] The post Did Nevada choose employers over workers by paying down UI debt? appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
H.r.
FXStreet.com

German parties agree on minimum wage of 12 euros – Reuters

In talking points delivered to senior officials, German coalition partners have noted that they agreed to increase the minimum wage to 12 euros/hour. "Agreed to lower minimum voting age to 16." "Will build 400,000 new apartments a year." "Will seek to limit rent increases." "Want to increase R&D funding to...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minimum Wages#Inflation#Republican#The Arizona Daily Star
Footwear News

With Minimum Wage on the Rise, These Are Some of the Retailers With the Highest Starting Pay

The movement toward a higher minimum wage is on the rise — and some of the country’s biggest retailers are coming out on top. At the start of the year, annual cost-of-living adjustments and other scheduled gains led wages to jump by pennies to a dollar for workers across 20 states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, South Dakota, Vermont and Washington. Later in the year, another four states — Connecticut, Nevada, Oregon and Virginia — plus Washington, D.C., will see an increase in their baseline pay. Some retailers...
RETAIL
fox13news.com

Department of Labor raises federal contract workers’ minimum wage to $15 an hour

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of Labor announced that the guaranteed minimum wage for federal contractors will be increased to $15 per hour beginning Jan. 30, 2022. The pay increase will impact new contracts with government agencies and was part of an executive order signed by President Joe Biden to lift the hourly rate for federal contractors from $10.95 in April.
BUSINESS
spectrumnews1.com

Federal contractor minimum wage increasing to $15 an hour Jan. 30

Hundreds of thousands of federal contract employees could soon receive pay raises after the Labor Department announced Monday that the minimum wage for them will be increased to $15 an hour starting Jan. 30. What You Need To Know. The Labor Department announced Monday that the minimum wage for them...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Jobs
kyma.com

Arizona Rep. Grijalva congratulates minimum wage raise for federal workers

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - On November 22, Representative Raúl M. Grijalva (D-AZ) congratulated the U.S. Department of Labor's finalization to increase the minimum wage to $15 for federal contract employees. “Our federal workers should be able to make ends meet, send their kids to school, keep food on the...
ARIZONA STATE
bizwest.com

Colorado raises hourly minimum wage for state employees to $15

Colorado has raised the hourly minimum wage for state workers to $15, Colorado Public Radio reports. BizWest presents the IQ Awards, recognizing innovative products and services – Registration is open!. Register today for the IQ Awards, recognizing local divisions of national/international companies that have been instrumental in developing the most...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy