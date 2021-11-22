ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

FIFA officials in Toronto to evaluate city as potential host site for 2026 World Cup

By Gordon Brunt
theScore
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA delegation from FIFA was in Toronto Monday to conduct inspections as part of ongoing efforts to determine which North American cities the organization will select to host games at the 2026 World Cup. Toronto is one of 23 cities under consideration to host the...

www.thescore.com

Comments / 0

