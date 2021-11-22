ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

December 2021 New Music Releases

By Nick DeRiso
Mega 99.3
Mega 99.3
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Decembers are often a time when new music releases slow to a crawl. Usually not a rock star is stirring – not even a Ratt. But, as with so much about this year, 2021 is different – except in an awesome way. Neil Young and Crazy Horse will issue...

mega993online.com

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 Jack FM

Paul McCartney disagrees that The Beatles are the greatest band of all time

So, The Beatles are the greatest band of all time, right? Not if you ask Paul McCartney. Sir Paul himself feels that The Everly Brothers deserve the honor. British newspaper the Daily Mail reports that, according to a passage in his new book ﻿The Lyrics, the former Beatle says he and band mate John Lennon were plenty inspired by the pioneering American rock ‘n’ roll duo.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

The White Album Song That Nearly Tore the Beatles Apart

The Beatles reconvened at George Harrison's home in the spring of 1968 upon their return from Rishikesh, India. It was time to get to work. They recorded 26 rough demos — five from Harrison, 14 from John Lennon and seven from Paul McCartney. The next step was to take the tapes to the studio for refinement and recording, but one song among the McCartney contributions did not jibe with the others.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind the Song: “Hey Jude” by John Lennon and Paul McCartney

The Lennon-McCartney songwriting partnership is one of the most successful music collaborations in the industry, if not the most successful. Certainly well known and internationally acclaimed, John Lennon and Paul McCartney are jointly accredited for creating the majority of the Beatles’ beloved discography with about 180 published songs under their names. One song to emerge from the prolific Lennon-McCartney alliance is the hit single, “Hey Jude.”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Myles Kennedy
Person
Ted Nugent
Person
Paul Weller
Person
Lemmy Kilmister
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
Person
Elvis Costello
Person
Jethro Tull
Person
Bryan Adams
Person
Chuck Berry
Person
Gene Clark
Person
Mark Knopfler
WKBW-TV

Swift releases new music video directed by 'Gossip Girl' star

Taylor Swift released a new music video, and she had a famous friend behind the camera directing it. Swift teased the video for "I Bet You Think About Me" on Twitter Sunday, which revealed that the video was directed by "Gossip Girl" star Blake Lively. According to CNN, the song...
MUSIC
CBS News

Book excerpt: "The Lyrics" by Paul McCartney

"The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present" by Paul McCartney (Liveright) is a massive, 960-page memoir and career overview by the Beatle, spanning 154 of his most important songs and the stories of their composition, as well as his life, partnerships, and the people who inspired him. In the excerpt below,...
MUSIC
Mega 99.3

Eddie Vedder Releases ‘The Haves’ From New Solo Album ‘Earthling’

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder announced details of his new solo album Earthling and released the second single “The Haves.”. The song follows the launch of the song “Long Way” two months ago and comes ahead of the LP’s arrival on Feb. 11. The record is available for pre-order now. The lyric video for “The Haves” can be seen below.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Other Music#New Rock#Crazy Horse#New Music#Trans#Motorhead#L A Woman#Cahoots#Blu Ray#Bbc Sessions#Depeche Mode
Mega 99.3

Genesis Kick Off North American Reunion Tour: Review and Set List

For months, Genesis fans have meticulously pored over the photos and YouTube clips, arguing on Twitter and in comments sections about all things Phil Collins: the changes in his vocal timbre, his inability to drum, his physical need to sit onstage throughout the band's long-awaited reunion tour. But no matter...
ROCK MUSIC
nowdecatur.com

Alan Jackson Releases New Musical Collaboration With Daughter

Alan Jackson has released a new song called "Racing The Dark" that is a collaboration with his daughter Mattie Jackson Selecman. They co-wrote and recorded the song for release in conjunction with Mattie's first book, Lemons On Friday, which was also released this week. In the book, Mattie shares her...
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Tom Morello Announces New Album The Atlas Underground Flood For December 2021 Release, Shares Three New Tracks “Human”, “Hard Times” And “Raising Hell”

Former Rage Against the Machine musician Tom Morello has released a trio of politically charged songs that will appear on his upcoming album The Atlas Underground Flood. “Human,” “Hard Times” and “Raising Hell” will all appear on the album, due out on December 3, 2021. There are many features on the new album, as well as on these songs. Nathaniel Rateliff, Jim Jones, and Chipotle Joe are featured on “Hard Times” Barns Courtney is featured on “Human.” Ben Harper is featured on the song “Raising Hell”. In each of these songs, Morello is speaking out against the system of government and impending climate change. In each song, he takes on oppression and the corrupt systems that he sees all around him. On “Hard Times” downbeat rap verses talk about police brutality and uses many ad-libs. In the music video for “Raising Hell” there are many allusions to the levees breaking, a common symbol for the overwhelming tide of either people fed up with the government, or the inevitable flood waters of rising sea levels. “Human” is perhaps the most benign of the songs politically, but beneath the surface it speaks to what makes a human a human and how that relates to what the government tells us.
MUSIC
Mega 99.3

Brian Wilson, ‘At My Piano': Album Review

Once upon a time, before he became a songwriting and recording studio mastermind, Brian Wilson was a kid plunking away on the upright piano at home in Hawthorne, Calif. Now, at 79, Wilson gives us a taste of what that might have been like. At My Piano is just what its title suggests: Wilson, and only Wilson, at the piano, playing his way through 15 of his mostly best-known compositions with an austere gentleness that, even over speakers, headphones or earbuds makes it feel like you're in his room for a personal recital. It's 50 minutes in the remote presence of genuine genius and is best appreciated on those terms.
HAWTHORNE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
aithority.com

Method Man Releases New Music & Drops Tical Universe Genesis NFT Collection

Method Man’s Genesis NFT Collection Drops on Flow, in Collaboration with TuneGO, Featuring the First-Ever Tical Universe Comic Characters and Original New Music. TuneGO is proud to announce that platinum-selling and Grammy Award-winning recording artist Method Man will drop the first-ever Genesis non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on Flow from the Tical Universe ahead of the highly anticipated release of the single “New Old School” on November 19, 2021.
MUSIC
Mega 99.3

David Bowie Returns to Early Single in Newly Unearthed Live Video

Parlophone and ISO Records have shared David Bowie’s previously unheard live performance of “Can’t Help Thinking About Me” ahead of its appearance on the upcoming Toy album. Watch it below. He initially released “Can’t Help Thinking About Me” in January 1966 under the band name David Bowie With the Lower...
MUSIC
Livingston Parish News

Denham Springs singer, Music Hall of Famer releases new album

When Ernest Scott entered the recording booth over the summer, his parents and brother were with him. Physically, they weren’t there. But in his mind, it was as if they never left. “I just went in there with them in my heart,” Scott said of his late relatives. With memories...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
revolution935.com

“Best of Today #Release” – New EDM music out now

Are you hungry for new music? The guys from EDM Lab every Friday propose their list of new #EDM music out. From “Best of Today #Release” – Friday 19, November 2021:. » Armin van Buuren, The Stickmen Project – No Fun. » Breathe Carolina – I do it to myself.
MUSIC
Mega 99.3

Toto Drummer Jeff Porcaro’s Catalog Sold for $30 Million

Music publishing corporation Primary Wave has confirmed the purchase of late Toto drummer Jeff Porcaro’s catalog in a deal Billboard said was worth $30 million. The arrangement includes master royalties on all of the albums Porcaro performed on with the band, as well as his share of the rights to Toto's signature hit “Africa,” which Porcaro co-wrote.
MUSIC
Your EDM

PARTY FAVOR Releases New Single & Music Video “Whenever You’re Around”

Party Favor is evolving. With his past few singles, he’s shown a drive and passion for reinvention, most especially with his newest single, “Whenever You’re Around.”. As the follow up to his 2021 singles “Save Me” and “Losing My Mind” featuring Elohim, “Whenever You’re Around” is a low-bass sophisticated rump-shaker.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Aesop Rock & Blockhead Release Cinematic New Music Video For “Flamingo Pink”

Aesop Rock and Blockhead have released a cinematic new music video for their track, “Flamingo Pink.” The track was on Aesop Rock and Blockhead’s recently released project, Garbology. It was the duo’s first full length collaboration after decades of features on each other’s projects. The music video for “Flamingo Pink” was directed by Rob Shaw.
MUSIC
Mega 99.3

Mega 99.3

Yakima, WA
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
368K+
Views
ABOUT

Mega 99.3 plays the best old-school jams and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima Valley. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy