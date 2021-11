On the latest episode of Bet the Edge, Sara Perlman and Corey Parson break down the props and odds they are eyeing for the NFL slate on Thanksgiving Day. Former Providence College basketball head coach Tim Walsh joins the show to highlight some of the top stories in college basketball. He thinks Gonzaga's dominant performance against UCLA gives them a real shot to compete for a national championship (+450). He also explains why he likes what Penny Hardaway is doing for Memphis, and thinks they will get the win over Virginia Tech.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO